Tropical Atlantic could spring to life at end of May near southeastern US

A tropical area of interest may develop and track near Florida, bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and rough surf ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season.

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AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish explains the conditions in the Atlantic that could potentially lead to tropical development during the beginning of the season.

A tropical area of interest may develop in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf and track toward the waters off the southern Atlantic coast of the United States from the final weekend of May into early June.

"Rain will fall across parts of the south-central and southeastern United States this week regardless of whether tropical activity develops in the western Caribbean, southeastern Gulf or southwestern Atlantic," AccuWeather Expert Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "However, any tropical system that organizes in that zone could strengthen modestly, increase winds and surf and produce locally heavy rain across parts of the Florida Peninsula near the end of the month."

In terms of probability, it is more likely that a tropical rainstorm may form as opposed to a named tropical system. There is potential that, should the storm take shape farther to the west, near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, it could wander farther to the north in the Gulf or linger there rather than race off to the northeast toward the Atlantic.

Water temperatures across much of the region are above historical averages and high enough to support tropical development. Generally, water temperatures near 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher can fuel tropical storm formation.

Outside the United States, periods of heavier rain and gusty winds may develop from parts of Cuba and the Bahamas to Bermuda from late this week into early next week. Residents and visitors planning beach trips, fishing excursions or cruises during that time should monitor the situation for potential development.

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The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, though tropical storms occasionally form before that date. No tropical storms have formed so far in 2026.

A forecast strong El Niño — a warming of waters in the tropical Pacific that can alter weather patterns around the globe — may suppress Atlantic tropical activity this year, but that does not eliminate the risk of impacts in the United States or the Caribbean.

However, El Niño and its full effects on the tropics may not fully develop until later this summer and autumn.

AccuWeather's team of meteorologists, led by expert meteorologist Alex DaSilva, is forecasting 11-16 named storms in 2026, including three to five direct impacts to the United States.

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