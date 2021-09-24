Subtropical Storm Teresa rises from the ashes of Peter
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 24, 2021 6:59 PM EDT
Subtropical Storm Teresa was spinning over the Atlantic just to the north of Bermuda on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)
The Atlantic had already churned out more named storms than during an entire average hurricane season by Friday, Sept. 24, with 18 in the books before Subtropical Storm Teresa was named on Friday afternoon.
Teresa formed just 155 miles north of Bermuda at 5 p.m. EDT, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. At the time of formation, the storm was moving northwestward at a speed of 14 mph.
"This storm is expected to track to the north and then northeast over the weekend before dissipating over the open waters of the Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said. "Moisture from Teresa will be drawn northward along a lingering cold front along the East Coast into Atlantic Canada on Sunday."
Portions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could face enhanced rainfall as a result of the storm, leading to localized flooding. Overall, however, Hoegg said the storm in expected to be very short-lived with few impacts made to land.
"The storm will only be around for 36-48 hours at most and the rainfall that will occur in Atlantic Canada will only produce localized flooding," she said.
Teresa formed in an area of moisture left behind from Tropical Storm Peter, which fell apart on Wednesday night just north of Puerto Rico.
For those wondering whether this constitutes as what is sometimes referred to colloquially as a "zombie storm," it does not. In order for a zombie storm to have occurred, trackable circulation, or a storm center, must carry over to the new system, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Meghan Mussoline. That appears not to have happened in this case, as it was just some leftover moisture from Peter that survived and became part of Teresa.
Had it truly been a zombie storm, the National Hurricane Center would've brought back the name Peter rather than moving to another name on the list.
An example of a "zombie storm" from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is Hurricane Paulette, which originally formed on Sept. 7 before it made landfall and was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone by Sept. 16. At the storm's peak, it was a Category 2 hurricane. The storm regained its tropical characteristics on Sept. 21, and it was upgraded to tropical storm status once again.
Teresa is the 19th storm to form in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.
This year's season is trailing just behind last year's record-breaking season, which had generated a total of 23 named storms by Sept. 24. The National Hurricane Center had to use Greek letters to name the end-of-season storms after running through the entire list of storm names for the year. In comparison, from 1991-2020, 14.4 named storms were produced on average in a hurricane season.
There are only two storm names left for the 2021 season, Victor and Wanda. Beyond that, a supplemental list of names compiled by the World Meteorological Organization will be used to name organized cyclones.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
Report a Typo