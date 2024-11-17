Sara to breeze across the Gulf Coast early this week

Copied

Tropical Storm Sara has brought catastrophic, life-threatening flooding and mudslides over northern portions of Honduras. In fact, there have been reports of over 40 inches of rain at some locations in Honduras. That rain, to a somewhat lesser extent, spread into other parts of Central America throughout this past weekend. While Sara made landfall in Belize on Sunday morning, AccuWeather forecasters caution that Sara will not completely dissipate before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico.

Sara moved across Belize and into the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. The time over land caused Sara to lose wind intensity and become a tropical depression. By Monday morning, Sara is expected to be a tropical rainstorm and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Much of the rain from Sara will fall across the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico through the day on Monday. As Sara continues northward through Monday night, a cold front will be advancing eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana. This front will draw some of Sara's moisture northward. Even though Sara will largely be stretched out and start to lose its identity by Monday night and Tuesday, its energy and moisture will enhance rainfall along the Gulf Coast.

"Tropical Rainstorm Sara can bring flooding downpours to the northern Gulf Coast Monday night through Tuesday night, with a wide swath of 2-4 inches from eastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 12 inches.

As Sara turns northeastward across the northern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, there are also likely to be some gusty winds. Although Sara will be a tropical rainstorm, this does not eliminate the possibility of tropical-storm-force wind gusts.

"Winds can occasionally gust to 40-60 mph, with the highest wind gusts likely to be confined to the coast and coinciding with any heavier downpours," noted DaSilva.

Sara is likely to make its final landfall on Florida on Wednesday morning as a tropical rainstorm. As the aforementioned cold front makes its way across Florida and interacts with Sara, there may even be the risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The most likely location for any severe weather would be across the Florida Peninsula.

DaSilva also pointed out that the spin associated with Sara could produce an isolated tornado or two. With any stronger downpours and thunderstorms, locally higher wind gusts over 60 mph would be possible.

Even outside of the wind and rain areas, there will be another hazard that will affect the Gulf Coast.

"It is important to note that there will be a dangerous rip current risk along the Gulf Coast from Monday through Wednesday as a result of the tropical rainstorm," warned DaSilva.

After Sara, DaSilva said that while there could be a tropical or subtropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean into early December, any U.S. impacts from additional tropical storms or hurricanes are highly unlikely for the rest of the year.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.