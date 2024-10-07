Milton to bring new round of beach erosion, storm surge to southern Atlantic coast

Coastal communities from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for another onslaught from the sea with building surf and beach erosion due to a glancing blow from Hurricane Milton by Thursday.

AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reports from Siesta Key, Florida, where residents are beginning to prepare for Hurricane Milton while still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn that the worst impacts from Milton will be across the Florida Peninsula and especially the Gulf Coast due to storm surge, tremendous rainfall and powerful wind gusts. As the potent system moves along, it will also significantly impact the Atlantic coast from Florida to the Carolinas.

Milton will undoubtedly lose wind energy as it pushes northeastward across the Florida Peninsula during Wednesday night.

Still, because the hurricane has peaked as a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale while over the Gulf of Mexico, it will not completely unwind and may retain enough of a circulation or possibly regain some strength as it emerges over the Atlantic on Thursday.

The combination of high pressure to the north and Kirk, once a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale over the central Atlantic, created pounding surf and strong rip currents this past weekend to the first part of this week from east-central Florida to the Carolinas and Virginia.

A third home in a week has collapsed into the ocean along the coast of North Carolina. This vacant home in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Before this, multiple tropical systems this summer generated storm surges and large waves that tore away at the shoreline and beachfront homes.

Now Milton poses a new threat for another upsurge in wave action, generated by gusty winds with the worst conditions likely on Thursday.

How bad conditions become at locations along the southern Atlantic coast will depend on the exact track and intensity of Milton as it emerges from Florida. Winds are forecast to become strong enough (gusts between 40 and 60 mph) to trigger tree damage and localized power outages at least.

A storm surge of 1-3 feet is forecast along much of the Carolina coast, but that increases to 3-6 feet along the Georgia and northeastern Florida coastline. Wave action on top of that will do considerable damage to the beaches and dunes.

As Milton speeds off to the east-northeast late this week and weekend, seas will gradually subside. However, some beaches may remain hazardous for swimmers depending on the scope of the damage that may have exposed prior buried structures.

Drenching rain will extend as far to the north as southeastern Georgia and part of the South Carolina coast. Enough rain can fall in this zone from Wednesday night to Thursday evening to lead to localized flooding.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to stress that impacts from Milton will remain distant from the hardest-hit Helene areas of western North Carolina, central and northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee and upstate South Carolina. Much of this zone will remain in a dry weather pattern through this week and into next.

Kirk to still cause trouble in Europe

Meanwhile, Kirk, a tropical wind and rainstorm, is forecast to blast ashore in western Europe from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. The former major hurricane will likely bring torrential rain and gusty winds that can lead to travel problems.

Some more serious impacts, ranging from dangerous flash flooding and power outages, can occur from parts of France and Belgium to portions of Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

Watching Bahamas for tropical development

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the large batch of showers and thunderstorms that has been affecting part of the Florida Peninsula and the Bahamas in recent days.

There is the risk this area congeals into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days as it drifts toward the east-northeast.

