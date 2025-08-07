Ivo to pull away from Mexico; Henriette to eye Hawaii, from a distance

Two tropical storms are churning over the Pacific, with one threatening Mexico and the other passing near Hawaii in the coming days.

On this image captured on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, Ivo can be seen to the far right near the coast of Mexico. Faintly visible is Tropical Storm Henriette left of center, to the right of Hawaii. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Two tropical storms are spinning over the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, with one set to graze Mexico, while the other takes a rare track north of Hawaii in the coming days.

Ivo to graze western Mexico

Tropical Storm Ivo will strengthen and is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday. It paralleled the coast of Mexico and is now drifting out to sea.

The heaviest rain and wind from Ivo is expected to fall over the Pacific Ocean. However, some rain skirted the coast of Mexico into Thursday night. Ivo is now moving westward away from the Mexican coast and is no longer expected to directly impact land.

Factoring in the storm's intensity, distance from the coast and rainfall, Ivo is less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.

"Ivo will continue to bring dangerous seas, rough surf and strong rip currents to the coast of Mexico into this weekend," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Henriette swirling into the central Pacific

Tropical Storm Henriette is a little over 1,000 miles east of Honolulu and will stay far enough away from Hawaii to avoid direct impacts, but there will be some indirect effects.

"Henriette is struggling at the moment, but if it survives over the next couple of days, it will bring some increased seas and surf and locally strong rip currents to the Hawaiian Islands from later this weekend to early next week as it passes a few hundred miles to the northeast and north," DaSilva said.

There is a chance a weak plume of tropical moisture may develop to the south of Henriette as it passes by to the north, which could enhance shower activity.

The islands could use significant rain as conditions range from abnormally dry to extreme drought. The lack of rain has left brush in many areas quite dry and prone to wildfires.

Henriette could disrupt the stiff breezes associated with the northeast trade winds. However, local breezes and dry conditions can still be enough to allow for a quick ignition and rapid spread of wildfires in the region.

It is possible that Henriette may become a hurricane as it moves well north of the islands early next week. Typically, tropical storms struggle over cooler waters near and north of Hawaii.

With the wave of enhanced tropical development that slowly circles the globe, known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), shifting into the Atlantic in the coming days and weeks, new development in the eastern and central Pacific may be limited for a time.

