Hurricane Lee a monster hurricane as AccuWeather forecasters up risk of US impacts

Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful storm after undergoing rapid intensification. As Lee turns northward next week dangerous surf will develop along the East Coast while the risk for direct impact rises in New England.

Hurricane Lee grew rapidly into a monster Category 5 hurricane churning over the Atlantic by Friday morning. It will remain a powerful and dangerous hurricane as it spins north of the Caribbean this weekend, prior to taking a northward turn along the East Coast of the United States next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the threat of direct impacts in New England is increasing, and much of the East Coast will experience heavy seas and dangerous surf.

Lee, which was named in the central Atlantic on Tuesday, was located about 565 miles east of the Leeward Islands of the eastern Caribbean at midday Friday. At 11 a.m. EST, it was a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

Due to its mega strengthening from Thursday to Friday morning, Lee holds the title of the strongest hurricane to churn in the Atlantic during the 2023 season.

Lee becomes a monster hurricane

Hurricane Lee has undergone a rapid intensification, reaching top-tier Category 5 strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and packing 165-mph winds as of Friday morning. Just 24 hours prior, it had been an 80-mph Category 1 hurricane. Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical system's sustained winds increase by 35 mph or more in 24 hours. Lee has more than doubled down on the criteria needed for rapid intensification, which is extremely rare.

In fact, only six other Atlantic hurricanes have strengthened by 80 mph or greater within a 24-hour period. According to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist, the other hurricanes that intensified at a similarly astounding pace include Eta in 2020, Maria in 2017, Matthew in 2016, Ike in 2008, Felix in 2007 and Wilma in 2005.

Category 5 Hurricane Lee late on Sept. 7, 2023.

“Wilma, from the 2005 mega hurricane season, holds the record for 24-hour rapid intensification in the Atlantic basin,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. “The system’s sustained winds ramped up 105 mph from a 70-mph tropical storm to a 175-mph Category 5 hurricane in 24 hours.”

Lee will be long-lived with slight fluctuations in strength

Lee has already traveled more than 1,000 miles since its birth over the west-central Atlantic early this week and will likely more than double that distance by early next week.

The major hurricane will take a curved path around a large area of high pressure sitting over the central Atlantic, which will guide the powerful storm north of the northern islands of the Caribbean this weekend, then northeast of the Bahamas, west of Bermuda and east of the southeastern United States into the first half of next week.

"Changes in Lee's eye structure will result in some fluctuation in the strength of the hurricane through this weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "However, it is not likely to dip below major hurricane intensity [Category 3 or greater] and could spend much of the weekend at Category 4 intensity or greater."

Rayno pointed out that Lee was so intense that it has been creating its own moist environment since Thursday -- a factor that can help powerhouse hurricanes maintain strength.

A phenomenon known as wind shear may also contribute to fluctuations in strength this weekend. Strong wind shear, or changing winds with altitude, can quickly tear apart organized tropical systems or make it more challenging for cyclones to develop. A lack of vertical wind shear is optimal for strengthening and tropical organization.

Hurricane Lee's forecast impacts on the US

From midweek on, the exact track of Lee will determine the scope of direct and indirect impacts in the eastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada. The slow forward speed of Lee for a time next week may cause the system to lose some wind intensity as cool water from the depths is churned to the surface. However, Lee will remain a powerful and dangerous hurricane.

"Starting as early as Sunday, seas and surf will build to dangerous levels along the central and northern coast of Florida and expand northward through the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

The building surf will lead to frequent and strong rip currents, pounding waves, beach erosion and even coastal flooding at times of high tide.

AccuWeather forecasters have given an all-clear from the standpoint of a direct hit, which will prevent Lee's high winds and flooding rain from reaching areas recently hard-hit by Idalia, including Florida to North Carolina.

However, as of Friday, the risk of direct impacts was increasing farther north along the coast of North America from New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland.

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on the future track of Hurricane Lee as the storm nears North America late next week into next weekend. At this point, forecasters think Lee will either make landfall somewhere from New England to Atlantic Canada or perhaps instead stay out to sea with a sweep to the east of Newfoundland.

As Lee approaches, the behavior of the jet stream will determine the extent of the direct impacts in the northeastern United States.

If the jet stream swings eastward along the Atlantic coast at a swift pace, it should help to protect the mid-Atlantic from feeling direct rain and high winds from Lee. In this scenario, Bermuda may endure more direct impacts instead.

Two possible scenarios are shown for Hurricane Lee's movement late next week.

However, if the jet stream is stronger, dips southward and stalls when Lee approaches, the powerful storm could be pulled in close to the U.S. by steering winds during the middle and latter part of next week.

In the latter scenario, there is the risk of a landfall in New England with widespread risks to lives and property.

"The area in the United States that really needs to pay attention includes locations from the upper part of the mid-Atlantic coast to New England," Rayno said, adding that parts of Atlantic Canada are most likely also get direct impacts from Lee late next week.

Even a track where the center of Lee remains offshore could throw heavy rain and create strong winds in part of New England next weekend. Lee's proximity to the coast will determine how severe conditions become in terms of damage from storm surge, high winds and torrential rain.

"What tends to happen as hurricanes move into northern latitudes during September and October is that the rain and wind fields tend to expand as the storm's top winds decrease," AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said. This is how a storm center passing a couple of hundred miles to the east can still bring heavy rain and/or strong winds to parts of the Northeast, depending on the weather pattern.

By next weekend, steering breezes relative to Lee will increase and cause the hurricane's forward speed to increase substantially.

Forecasters urge offshore shipping, fishing and cruise interests to closely monitor the track of Hurricane Lee, which will generate massive seas. Deep sea swells could range from 30-40 feet and locally higher in the proximity of the powerful storm that is likely to remain a hurricane for an extended time in northern Atlantic waters. Swells of 10-20 feet may be as close as a few dozen miles offshore.

AccuWeather was the first to initiate track maps for Lee prior to it becoming a named tropical system and the first to forecast it to become a Category 5 hurricane, some 24 hours ahead of the National Hurricane Center.

Margot to become Atlantic's 5th hurricane

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Fourteen formed near a group of islands off the west coast of Africa called the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday midday and, hours later, was upgraded to Tropical Storm Margot.

Margot is likely to ramp up to a hurricane before the start of next week. Once this system moves away from the Cabo Verde Islands, it is not likely to be a threat to land in the near future.

