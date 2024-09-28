Helene's hardest-hit zone to receive welcome reprieve from heavy rain

AccuWeather meteorologists expect generally dry conditions to grace the southeastern United States next week as cleanup and recovery efforts continue into early October.

Dams breached while others were near failure in different parts of Tennessee causing extensive flooding and severe damage.

Hurricane Helene will long be remembered for its catastrophic impacts not only at the point of landfall but also well inland to the southern Appalachians, where feet of rain, combined with steep terrain and antecedent wet conditions, resulted in an unprecedented flooding disaster.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect generally dry conditions to grace the region as cleanup and recovery efforts continue into early October.

"Off-and-on stray showers will likely continue across much of the southern Appalachians into Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Youman said. "Drier conditions are then likely to return Monday night through the majority of the upcoming week."

As millions endure days to potentially a week or more without power, how high the actual temperature and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature climb will be important to note.

AccuWeather experts say that while intense heat is not expected to build over the region, high temperatures will be near to as much as 5 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average. This will put highs generally in the upper 70s to middle 80s across the interior Southeast and the lower 90s in the Florida Panhandle.

"Although temperatures will be close to the historical average in many places, humidity levels across the hardest-hit areas of the Carolinas, eastern Tennessee, Georgia and Florida will be high, and it will feel muggy," Youman said, noting that this would make it more difficult to stay cool, especially for those with no air conditioning.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to be 4-8 degrees above the actual thermometer reading during the midday and early afternoon hours through next week.

River flooding remains a concern in the Southeast

More than a dozen rivers are on the rampage across eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina, western and central South Carolina, Georgia and the western half of the Florida Panhandle following Helene's deluge. The most severe river flooding impacts are being felt in the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, where many rivers are in major flood stage.

The river gauge along the French Broad River in Fletcher, North Carolina, crested at 30.3 feet on Friday evening, smashing the previous high mark of 20.1 feet set in September 2004 during Hurricane Frances. Farther upstream in Asheville, North Carolina, the river crested at 24.7 feet, the highest level ever recorded at this particular gauge since measurements began in October 1895.

Despite the lack of widespread precipitation in the wake of Helene, it will take time for the feet of rain that fell to cycle through all of the region's waterways. The risk of dam failure in the hardest-hit areas will linger into early week before floodwaters slowly begin to subside.

Major travel disruptions are inevitable for weeks as a result of the numerous road closures in the southern Appalachians, including along stretches of interstates 26 and 40. Downed trees, power lines, rocks and other debris will also slow travel for a time.

AccuWeather hurricane experts say the southern United States should not let its guard down for additional tropical threats heading into October. The same waters where Helene formed could once again be the breeding ground for a new tropical depression or storm later next week. Although it is too early to determine where a potential tropical storm would track, there is a possibility tropical moisture could return to part of the Southeast during the first weekend of October.

