An extremely powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake sparked a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaskan Penninsula on Monday.

For only the second time in recorded history, the Atlantic Ocean has spawned a tropical storm named Epsilon, and it could make a run at Bermuda as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Epsilon likely to strengthen further before eyeing Bermuda

Yet another tropical system could develop on Epsilon's heels

Meteorologists are putting places from the Cayman Islands to Cuba, the Bahamas and the East Coast of the U.S. on alert as they keep a close watch on another part of the Atlantic basin for tropical development this week.