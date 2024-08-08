Flood threat lingers: As Debby advances across Atlantic Canada, high water persists in parts of Northeast

Dangers from lingering urban and river flooding as well as strong wind gusts are possible from Interstate 95 to coastal communities this weekend.

AccuWeather spoke with Christina Farrell of the New York City Emergency Management who shares how the city and its surrounding area are preparing for the heavy rain and flooding from Debby.

While torrential rain this week has resulted in small stream and river flooding in the Appalachians of the Northeast, Debby's eastern flank will continue to bring dangers of residual urban flooding from Interstate 95 to the coastal communities through the end of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A tropical system that tracks well inland undergoes a transition where the steadiest rain tends to fall near and just north and west of the storm track, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained.

Debby became a tropical rainstorm before reaching the interior Northeast, and it can continue to cause issues as it tracks through Atlantic Canada. AccuWeather refers to former tropical systems that continue to cause risk to lives and property as a tropical rainstorm to continue to raise public awareness of a potentially dangerous situation.

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes in the U.S. was a 3, and for Canada is a 1.

I-95 zone still at risk for flooding problems from Debby

Despite not being in the steady rain zone, bands of showers and thunderstorms farther to the east, originating from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to feed Debby and interact in coastal areas.

The Washington, D.C., metro area was blasted by a band of torrential downpours that produced flash flooding during Friday morning's rush hour. The same band contained gusty severe thunderstorms that led to tornado warnings.

Because torrential downpours earlier this week dumped debris on some areas, rivers have risen quickly and significantly over the last few days from southeastern Pennsylvania to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southeastern New England.

Motorists should be prepared to seek an alternate route, as lingering areas of flooding can still impact underpasses and other streets and highways through this weekend. Even though the water may appear to be shallow, it may still be rising rapidly or may have washed away the road beneath. This is why experts urge motorists never to attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Wind gusts in some of the bands of showers and thunderstorms can be strong enough to knock down trees, cause minor property damage and trigger sporadic power outages. Wind gusts of tropical-storm-force can occur from New Brunswick to Newfoundland through Sunday.

The increasingly wet soil in the region will have the effect of making trees top-heavy, so even moderate gusty winds could bring some trees down.

Storm surge, coastal flooding are threats from Debby in Northeast

Another serious concern from Debby will be the coastal flood threat. Storm surge ranging from 1-3 feet can still impact areas of western Nova Scotia through Saturday. Locations surrounding the port town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in Canada are among some that will continue to feel impacts from Debby this weekend.

Some lingering minor coastal flooding can be expected in southeastern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The worst conditions will occur around high tide.

Some access roads and streets in low-lying coastal communities may be submerged.

Weather to improve this weekend

Conditions will improve as the weekend progresses, as Debby speeds away and eventually east of Atlantic Canada.

A sweep of dry and cool air is forecast to filter in from the Midwest.

However, some of the water that was pushed into the back bays may flood the western side of the bays for a time. River flooding set into motion by torrential rain will continue. Some rivers may not crest until next week.

However, some of the water that was pushed into the back bays may flood the western side of the bays for a time. River flooding set into motion by torrential rain will continue. Some rivers may not crest until next week.