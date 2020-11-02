Eta may slam Honduras, Nicaragua as a major hurricane this week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 1, 2020 11:53 AM
On Nov. 1, Typhoon Goni made landfall on Quezon, Philippines, unleashing blinding rain and wind. The storm is the strongest seen this year and has killed at least four.
After Tropical Depression 29 formed from a disturbance over the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday afternoon, the depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta late Saturday evening. This is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This ties 2005 for the highest number of named storms in a single year. In addition, this is the first time that the name Eta has ever been used to name a tropical system.
As of 1 a.m. EST Monday, Eta was 210 miles (340 km) east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The tropical storm was moving briskly westward at 13 mph.
This satellite image shows Eta swirling over the Caribbean Sea early Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020. (AccuWeather)
As Eta continues westward, conditions including very warm water and low vertical wind shear will be conducive for intensification. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists expect Eta to ramp up quickly in intensity, possibly reaching Category 3 major hurricane status prior to landfall in Central America Tuesday morning. A Category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph (179-208 kph).
The governments of Honduras and Nicaragua have issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings.
Winds and rainfall will begin to increase as the storm makes a beeline toward Central America.
Although Eta is expected to make landfall in Central America, impacts will extend beyond that landmass.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds were already affecting Jamaica on Sunday morning. While the storm is expected to track far enough to the south the spare the island of any damaging winds, rain will continue through Monday.
Heavier rain will occur in Central America, with a widespread 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) expected. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm) in the higher elevations can lead to widespread flash flooding and mudslides.
Eta will produce wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 kph) near and to the north of where the landfall occurs, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph (225 kph) expected in Nicaragua or Honduras. This can lead to widespread damage to trees, structures and power lines closest to the landfall point along the coast, with localized damage extending inland as well.
"It is possible that as Eta moves closer to land, the cyclone may slow or stall off the coastline of Nicaragua and lose wind intensity before landfall," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
The potential of Eta slowing down or stalling could occur over the western Caribbean before or after it makes landfall. Either way, there are a few plausible scenarios if Eta slows down or stalls.
One possibility is that the storm reemerges on the Pacific side of Central America. At this juncture, that seems unlikely.
Another scenario is that Eta moves northward into the northwestern Caribbean Sea. From there, the system could continue farther northward into the Gulf of Mexico. In this case, impacts to the U.S. would not be completely out of the question.
At this time, the most likely outcome is that Eta moves inland over Central America and dissipates. Even in this scenario, tremendous impacts will be had across Central America in terms of flooding rainfall and mudslides. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on Eta in case one of the other scenarios begins to appear more likely.
There is some indication that a broad area of disturbed weather may take shape somewhere from the central and eastern Caribbean to the east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda during the second week of November based on computer models that meteorologists use to assist in making forecasts. However, some of those computer models depict that any disturbance in that area might actually be Eta, should the storm wind up moving northward instead of falling apart over Central America.
