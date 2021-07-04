Elsa treks through Caribbean on its way to Gulf Coast
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 4, 2021 4:27 AM EDT
Videos from social media show the destructive force of Hurricane Elsa as it swept across Barbados on July 2.
Elsa, the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, tore through the Caribbean late last week and into the weekend before weakening to a tropical storm, and many islands in the sea felt the impacts.
On Saturday, conditions in Haiti and the Dominican Republic were already beginning to deteriorate as the tropical storm made its way toward the shared island of Hispaniola.
By Saturday evening, the storm track of Elsa moved away from the direction fo the Dominican Republic and is now only expected to impact western Haiti. The Government of the Dominican Republic discontinued their tropical storm watches and warnings around 8 p.m. EDT, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The Windward Islands had the misfortune of experiencing Elsa as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it made its way into the area on Friday morning. Barbados and Saint Lucia endured gusts of winds nearing or exceeding 80 mph.
Elsa's presence on the islands resulted in downed trees, flooding and even some roofs being blown off homes. One death was reported in Soufriere, St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. According to the Agency, about 30% of customers on the island were without power on Saturday. Two other deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic, according to the director for the Dominican Republic's center for emergency operations.
Wilfred Abrahams, Barbados’ minister of home affairs, information and public affairs, urged those in Barbados to shelter in place, only evacuating if their homes were damaged structurally.
“We have been significantly affected,” Abrahams said, The Miami Herald reports. “There is widespread damage to property. There are roofs that have come off, roofs have collapsed, houses have collapsed. There are downed power lines across Barbados, live power lines, downed trees, some roads are impassable.”
One student in St. Vincent told Reuters they were concerned about the damage from the hurricane so soon after a series of volcanic eruptions left the island nation covered in a layer of ash just a few months ago.
"The island definitely cannot handle any sort of damages at this point because we still haven't recovered from the volcanic eruption yet," 20-year-old student Queriise Thomas from the community of Choppins in southern St. Vincent told the news outlet.
Debris from a house lies next to a road after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
After Elsa's trek through the Caribbean, forecasters now anticipate the storm's arrival in the United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 15 counties across the state prior to the storm making landfall in the U.S. Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties are all included under the state of emergency.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
