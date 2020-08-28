Even though the budding tropical system may never become a powerful hurricane, it will pose a threat of flooding and mudslides in Central America, most likely as a tropical storm.

'I'm too old for this.' Man has another near-miss with hurricane

Todd Miller and his family has moved from Texas to Louisiana, but powerful hurricanes keep finding them, he told AccuWeather. Plus, a woman who just lived through her first hurricane revealed what Laura's wrath was like.