Deadly Cyclone Mocha displaces thousands in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Residents of Myanmar and Bangladesh began to clean up their homes after Cyclone Mocha swept through the South Asian nations on May 14.

Ferocious Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar on Sunday, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and at least six reported deaths and 700 injured in the country, according to The Associated Press.

The BBC reported that there was destruction across 90% of the city of Sittwe, the capital of the state of Rakhine in western Myanmar.

Although the neighboring country of Bangladesh was spared from a direct hit by Mocha, the AP reported that about 2,000 homes were destroyed and 10,000 others were damaged on St. Martin's Island and in Teknaf, located in Cox's Bazar district. No deaths from the storm were reported in Bangladesh.

Authorities in Bangladesh had been preparing to move 500,000 people out of harm's way in the days leading up to the storm, while the World Food Programme was gathering food and relief supplies to assist more than 400,000 in Myanmar, Reuters reported.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists and local reports, the cyclone's landfall was near Sittwe on Sunday between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., local time, with peak sustained winds at 160 mph and peak wind gusts of 195 mph. The storm was categorized as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, or the equivalent intensity to a Category 4 or strong Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Cyclone Mocha impacts Bangladesh, Myanmar

After moving inland Sunday afternoon local time, the storm quickly lost wind intensity after landfall, losing 144 mph (125 knots) of wind speed in 24 hours.

As of Monday afternoon local time, Mocha was officially classified as a "well-marked low-pressure area," but it is expected to bring tropical moisture into China's Yunnan province through Monday night, local time.

Some reports have already started to come in from Yunnan where a full-on blizzard is underway. Yunnan is located in the southwestern part of China, bordering Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Snow was able to accumulate due to cold air in place and plenty of moisture from Mocha causing roads and properties to be blanketed in snow.

#Mocha Affected by Cyclone Mocha, there was a blizzard in northwest Yunnan!

Mocha was the first named cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for 2023 and the first since cyclone Mandous in early December 2022. It also became the strongest storm to strike Myanmar since Cyclone Giri in October 2010.

This past Thursday, Mocha strengthened from a tropical depression in the Bay of Bangel into a full-fledged cyclonic storm. Mocha continued to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Friday morning EDT and into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening EDT. This rapid intensification of the storm made it apparent that anyone near the projected path of this cyclone needed to evacuate immediately.

The impact of the storm has been severe in both Myanmar and Bangladesh, with tens of thousands of people being displaced from their homes and struggling to access basic necessities such as food and clean water. International aid organizations have pledged support to assist with relief efforts in the affected areas.

"Cyclones are a common occurrence in the Bay of Bengal, and Myanmar is known to be one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls explained.

Myanmar is one of the most underdeveloped countries in the world, and climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Scientists also say cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part due to climate change.

"The moisture from Mocha is expected to advance eastward and become absorbed into a developing extratropical low, bringing heavy rain to the Yangtze Valley and the Zhejiang and Fujian provinces in eastern China on Tuesday into Wednesday, local time," Nicholls warned.

As the system continues to move north and east, it is likely to bring heavy rain to Japan's Ryukyu Islands by Thursday morning, local time.

