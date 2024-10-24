Caribbean Sea may spawn next named tropical storm

The waters of the western Caribbean remain ripe for new development as the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Alex DaSilva monitor the Caribbean for potential tropical development from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, as we head into the late stages of hurricane season.

A new tropical threat is expected to emerge in the Caribbean Sea as the calendar flips to November, the last official month of the hurricane season.

"As we move later into the tropical season, we typically look closer to home for tropical development. The areas of concern are typically focused in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and off the Southeast coast of the United States," AccuWeather Lead Expert Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva said.

Forecasters are focusing on the western and central Caribbean Sea which are expected to spawn the next tropical threat. There is a medium chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in these waters during late October and early November.

"I know there will be showers and thunderstorms in this zone next week. The question is the wind shear. If there is low wind shear, which we expect, I think we will be getting a tropical depression or storm to form," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Waters remain warm over the Caribbean, both at the surface and deep below. The warmth provides an environment that fuels tropical storms.

"This potential tropical development is partially the result of the Central American Gyre which is more active at the start and end of the tropical season," DaSilva said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Tropical storms that organize from this gyre can be slow to evolve, resulting in days of stormy conditions and rough seas in the Caribbean before any official designation of a depression or storm.

"From a climatological standpoint, tropical storms that form in this area late in October and early in November tend to track into Central America or possibly to the north-northeast toward Cuba, Hispaniola and the Bahamas. However, a track into Florida or the southeastern U.S. mainland is not out of the question at this early juncture," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

AccuWeather experts urge residents throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and the southeastern U.S. to remain alert for potential tropical impacts in November.

Following Oscar, the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Patty.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.