Bavi to strengthen to a typhoon before impacting South Korea and Japan next week
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 22, 2020 11:43 AM
Hongkongers were cleaning up their city in the wake of typhoon Higos as it moved away from the city on August 19.
Following Tropical Storm Higos, Tropical Storm Bavi has developed in the West Pacific Ocean.
Bavi formed just east of Taiwan on Saturday morning, local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Bavi is known as Igme in the Philippines.
Bavi will move over the warm waters of the East China Sea and will be in an area of light wind shear, or the change in direction and speed of wind in the atmosphere, through Sunday.
The above satellite image shows Tropical Storm Bavi spinning in the East China Sea early on Saturday night, Aug. 22. (RAMMB/CIRA)
According to AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls, the light wind shear and warm waters will provide an environment for the system to strengthen as it tracks across the region this weekend.
Before this system strengthened into Tropical Storm Bavi on Saturday morning, local time, it brought rounds of heavy rain to the Philippines to end the week.
Bavi is expected to continue on a northeastward trajectory just to the west of the Ryukyu Islands into early next week, bringing rounds of heavy rainfall.
By Sunday, the heavy rain is forecast to be across the central Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa. Due to slow forward movement early in the week, bouts of heavy rain can impact these islands into Tuesday.
Although the core of heaviest rain and strongest wind is expected to remain to the west of the islands, bands of downpours and strong wind gusts are still expected.
Rainfall totals across the Ryukyu Islands are forecast to reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches), which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides.
"Damaging winds will be possible across the Ryukyu Islands depending on the intensity of the system as it passes by," said Nicholls. Current indications show wind gusts of 80-95 km/h (50-60 mph) are possible than can lead to sporadic power outages and some down tree branches.
Rough seas will also be found across much of the East China Sea as the tropical system passes through the area.
"The track of the tropical system will be heavily influenced by a front moving through northeastern China into southeastern Russia. Should the front stay farther north, the tropical system could be pulled northward into the Korean Peninsula. If the front stalls over the Korean Peninsula, it is more likely to steer eastward into Japan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
Latest forecast information shows that a track into the Korean Peninsula is most likely.
As such, interests across western Japan, as well as South Korea, should monitor the path of this system for potential impacts into the beginning of next week.
As Bavi accelerates to the north during the middle of the week, heavy rain and strong wind can reach South Korea and western Japan by Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Meteorologists expect Bavi to remain a dangerous storm at this time, as such, it has the potential to bring widespread and significant impacts along its path including widespread power outages, flooding rain and coastal storm surge flooding.
After passing the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Bavi can bring the risk for heavy, flooding rainfall across northeastern China and extreme southeastern Russia late in the week.
AccuWeather forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco in the Caribbean. Together these storms can break a record when they move into the Gulf of Mexico.
