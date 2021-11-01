Officials at the FDA on Wednesday gave the green light to the practice of mixing and matching vaccine doses made by different pharmaceutical companies, a step that would help bolster the booster shot campaign and the vaccination effort at large. In addition, the agency approved the use of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use as booster shots. At the moment, only the Pfizer vaccine is fully authorized in the U.S. for use as a booster shot. Mixing and matching is expected to make it easier for Americans to get both shots or obtain a booster shot. As The Associated Press Reported, mixing and matching and the Moderna and J&J vaccine booster shots still have another hurdle to clear: the CDC is expected to convene an expert panel on the subject later this week. Here's what to know about the FDA's guidance on the booster shots, according to the agency's statement.

• The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals:

- 65 years of age and older

- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2



• The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.



• The use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or “mix and match”) booster dose ineligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.