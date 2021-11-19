Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all adults in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday. The announcement defies federal guidance on booster shot administration, as the Food and Drug Administration is currently allowing booster shots for people 65 and over and for people over 18 who are at high risk for exposure to the virus, The Associated Press reported. Due to Colorado’s surge in infections, Polis declared every adult in the state to be at high risk for infection, thus giving access to the booster shots.

“Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot,” he said, according to the AP.

At a White House briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged the importance of getting booster shots to the individuals that are already eligible first. In the past, Polis has expressed frustration with the government’s authorization of vaccines and their distribution, the AP reported.

“The Governor has been disappointed with the overly complex message from the CDC and the FDA on boosters and won’t allow that to harm Coloradans who want the additional protection,” spokesperson Conor Cahill said Thursday. “The Governor is confident that this clarification is well within the guidance of the CDC and FDA.”