In order to minimize the risk of Olympic athletes being exposed to COVID-19, journalists covering the event are tested daily for the disease, and a state-of-the-art facility helps limit human contact.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, expects that the omicron variant will have peaked in the United States by mid-February, he told ABC’s This Week. In fact, cases may have already peaked in the Northeast, New England, and in the Upper Midwest. “If the patten follows the trend that we are seeing in other places, such as the Northeast, I believe that you will start to see a turnaround in the entire country,” Fauci said, adding that hospitalizations might rise more in areas where booster and vaccine uptake is lower. “Even with omicron, boosting makes a major, major difference in protecting you from hospitalization and severe outcomes.” For more of Fauci’s interview, watch the video below.
More than 210 million Americans, or 64% of the total population of the United States, are now fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. An average of 1.1 million vaccines are being administered daily. The seven-day moving average of positive tests has continued to drop and is now down to below 682,000 and the positivity ratio has sharply decreased down below 23%. However, the seven-day moving average of deaths continues to rise, with an average of more than 2,000 Americans dying each day. The U.S. still by far leads the world in new cases reported daily, followed by France, India and Italy.
More than 7,600 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Pakistan on Friday, the most the South Asian nation has reported in one day since the start of the pandemic, Al Jazeera reported. The rapid growth in cases is being blamed on the spread of the omicron variant during the country’s wedding season, which has led the government to impose new pandemic restrictions. “Amid the rising trend of disease across the country a ban on indoor dining in cities/districts with positivity above 10 percent has been imposed with effect from January 21,” said a statement issued by the National Command Operation Centre. Booster shots have been authorized for Pakistanis over the age of 30, and kids over the age of 12 must be vaccinated to go to school. Roughly 32% of people in Pakistan have received two vaccine doses.
As China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics, people in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered to undergo mass coronavirus testing on Sunday, The Associated Press reports. The government told people who have been deemed high risk within the Chinese capital not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere. A “zero tolerance” strategy to isolate every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 has been enforced by the ruling Communist Party. A city government spokesman, Xu Hejian, said in a news conference that the Chinese capital must “take the most resolute, decisive and strict measures to block the transmission chain of the epidemic.” There were 56 new cases reported through midnight Saturday across the nation. The National Health Commission said 37 cases were believed to have been acquired abroad.
Rock legend Meat Loaf was seriously ill with COVID-19 before his death, though it is currently unknown if it is what killed him, The New York Post reported. The 74-year-old rocker reportedly canceled a dinner earlier in the week because he had a severe case of the disease, and his condition reportedly continued to worsen. No official cause of death was given when his death was announced on his official Facebook page. Meat Loaf had previously come out against lockdowns and mask mandates. “If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled,” the rocker had said, adding that he believed masks were useless, something that experts have said is definitively untrue. “They don’t stop you from getting COVID. They’re just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can’t breathe.” Meat Loaf had said he was “scared to death” of the pandemic, but that life could not be stopped “because of politics.”
A bill being debated in California’s state government would allow kids as young as 12 to get vaccinated without their parents’ permission, The Associated Press reported. Some states allow kids to make vaccination decisions themselves; Alabama permits such decisions at age 14, Oregon at age 15, and South Carolina at age 16, while Washington D.C. allows kids as young as 11 to consent to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The legislator who proposed the change, State Sen. Scott Weiner, notes that California already allows 12-year-olds to consent for the Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines. “Giving young people the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents’ beliefs or work schedules, is essential for their physical and mental health,” he said. “It’s unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site.” Just under 29% of California kids ages 12 to 17 remain unvaccinated.
A study published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Science & Technology journal on Jan. 5, 2022, looked at the odds of catching COVID-19 in different indoor environments. Researchers analyzed outbreaks and super spreader events, studying factors that either hindered or aided the transmission to design a mathematical model that considers the factors involved before giving a percentage risk of infection. The equation doesn’t give a definite answer if someone will or will not contract the virus in a location, but it can help answer how likely someone is or isn’t to catch COVID-19. The equation considered factors such as ventilation, face coverings, if the space was enclosed or not, etc.
One example that the Charlotte Observer gave from the study data is that going into a crowded movie theater with poor ventilation and a mostly unmasked audience, there’s a 14% chance of being infected — assuming that everyone in the room is silent before, during and after the movie. However, if people are talking throughout the movie, potentially spreading viral particles, the odds of infection in the otherwise same scenario increase to 54%. The Charlotte Observer highlighted that the data showed being outdoors, masked and surrounded by silence was the best way to avoid the coronavirus. On the other hand, heavy exercise in a poorly ventilated place with maskless people saw a 99% chance of infection.
People planning to dine out in Alberta, Canada, need to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a medical exemption, but The Granary Kitchen was briefly allowing entry with another document, according to CBS News. “Specifically, complaints were received...indicating that employees are allowing patrons to dine-in when presented with a photograph of a dog and personal identification,” Alberta Health Services said. “Facility staff used a tablet to make it appears as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog.” The restaurant was closed by health officials and cannot reopen until they provide officials with a written document stating that they will comply with local health ordinances, train all its employees and attend a hearing on the incident, CBS News said.
Authorities have warned that the police will deal with pet lovers or animal activists who try to prevent the culling of hamsters potentially infected with the coronavirus, Reuters reported. On Tuesday, officials ordered the killing of about 2,000 hamsters imported from the Netherlands after 11 hamsters tested positive and likely infected a pet shop worker. Thousands have volunteered to adopt the creatures amid an outcry against the government’s policy. However, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has said that it will use whatever means necessary to put down the hamsters. "If the people concerned continue with such action, or fail to return the hamsters taken away, the AFCD will stringently follow up and hand it over to the police for handling," said the department. Hong Kong is perusing a “zero COVID” policy focused on totally eliminating the disease, and the government says it cannot take any chances.
A new study of COVID-19 vaccine side effects suggests that a large number of people who report side effects are falling victim to the placebo effect, ABC News reported. The researchers analyzed a series of vaccination studies which used a placebo and a real dose. The group found that 25% of people who received a placebo dose experienced side effects like a sore arm. "After the injection, people are more aware now that they think they might have gotten a vaccine. They're more likely to tell their doctor about things," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University. "Never underestimate the power of the human mind." The group attributed two-thirds of all reported symptoms to the placebo effect, and experts hope that this study might encourage some who are still experiencing vaccine hesitancy to get the jab. "When people are armed with information, they are better suited to identify and manage their symptoms," Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease physician at South Shore Health, said. "This might also help those who are reluctant to get vaccinated."
Several states are continuing to use monoclonal antibody treatments that are not effective against the omicron variant, NBC News reported. The ineffective treatments, which are produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lily and Co, are mostly used in the South and have also been used in California. Many hospitals and clinics are still charging hundreds of dollars for these infusions, which are no longer effective. “There’s not a medical justification based on the evidence on the Regeneron and Lilly products,” McClellan said, adding that they are effective against the delta variant, which represents less than 1% of cases in the United States. Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, is still recommended for use.
Former Olympic speedskater Allison Baver has been charged with money laundering after taking more than $10 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, FOX Business reported. Baver won a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games, after which she launched a company called Allison Baver Entertainment. Authorities say Baver lied on a loan application, claiming she had employees and a monthly payroll when in reality she had neither. Federal prosecutors want Baver to return $9.7 million of the $10 she fraudulently claimed; Baver faces 40 years in jail if convicted. According to estimates from the Secret Service, 3% of the $3.4 trillion in federal pandemic aid has been taken by scammers.
Alan Blake is a retired 90-year-old man living in Hereford, U.K., with his wife, but he has been hard at work throughout the pandemic. Over the past two years, Blake has been walking up and down the 120 stone steps in his garden with the goal of “climbing” Mount Everest from home, the BBC reported. Blake recently achieved his goal, climbing up 69,780 steps, the equivalent of climbing up a set of stairs as high as the tallest mountain on Earth. He did so in all types of weather, climbing up the stairs almost every day, even when it was cold or snowy outside, although it was never as cold as it is on the summit of Mount Everest. “I think exercise, moving, has got to be good for the soul, and I certainly think it’s helped him get through COVID instead of sitting around at home,” Blake’s daughter said. The lofty goal was more than just to pass the time while at home during the pandemic. Blake managed to raise more than $27,000 for charity, the BBC reported.
Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Friday, with 80 people dying of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported. The record was last broken on Tuesday when 78 people died of COVID-19. In the United States, the deadliest day of the pandemic was just about a year ago, when 4,442 people died on Jan. 20, 2021, which is more people than have died in Australia since the pandemic first began, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Pandemic restrictions have largely been lifted in Australia even as omicron spreads, though the state of Western Australia says it will not reopen as planned on Feb. 5, citing a rise in COVID cases in other parts of the country.
As the omicron variant spreads across Japan, the country is implementing new COVID restrictions in an attempt to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed, The Associated Press reported. Eateries that stop serving alcohol can stay open until 9 p.m., while ones that continue to serve alcohol must close by 8 p.m. Some restaurant owners have criticized the restrictions as not making any sense. “We cannot make business without serving alcohol,” Saga said in an interview with Nippon Television. “It seems only eateries are targeted for restraints.” Others have said the restrictions just seem to be ineffective, as infections have not slowed in prefectures where the restrictions have already been implemented.