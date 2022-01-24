A study published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Science & Technology journal on Jan. 5, 2022, looked at the odds of catching COVID-19 in different indoor environments. Researchers analyzed outbreaks and super spreader events, studying factors that either hindered or aided the transmission to design a mathematical model that considers the factors involved before giving a percentage risk of infection. The equation doesn’t give a definite answer if someone will or will not contract the virus in a location, but it can help answer how likely someone is or isn’t to catch COVID-19. The equation considered factors such as ventilation, face coverings, if the space was enclosed or not, etc.

One example that the Charlotte Observer gave from the study data is that going into a crowded movie theater with poor ventilation and a mostly unmasked audience, there’s a 14% chance of being infected — assuming that everyone in the room is silent before, during and after the movie. However, if people are talking throughout the movie, potentially spreading viral particles, the odds of infection in the otherwise same scenario increase to 54%. The Charlotte Observer highlighted that the data showed being outdoors, masked and surrounded by silence was the best way to avoid the coronavirus. On the other hand, heavy exercise in a poorly ventilated place with maskless people saw a 99% chance of infection.