Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows

While small amounts of cinnamon can offer health benefits, researchers say using it too often or in high amounts may lead to drug interactions.

The study, published in the June issue of the journal Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, looked at how cinnamon and its key ingredients affect the way the body processes drugs. (Photo Credit: Adobe stock/HealthDay)

Consuming too much cinnamon might affect how your body absorbs some medications, new research shows.

The study, published in the June issue of the journal Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, looked at how cinnamon and its key ingredients affect the way the body processes drugs, The Washington Post reported.

"We know there's a potential for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions," lead researcher Bill Gurley, principal scientist at the University of Mississippi's National Center for Natural Products Research, told The Post.

Researchers simulated digestion to study cinnamon oil and its key compounds: cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid.

They found that both could activate the body's xenobiotic receptors. These are sensors that help control how the body processes medications. Overuse of cinnamon could cause the body to clear some drugs too quickly, making them less effective, The Post reported.

The study didn't say exactly how much cinnamon is too much, but researchers warned that concentrated forms, like supplements, carry more risk. They advise patients to check with their doctor before using cinnamon supplements or other similar products.

Cinnamon has become more popular in recent years, especially among people with type 2 diabetes.

In fact, a 2024 report predicts the global cinnamon market will grow by $412.9 million between 2024 and 2028, partly because of its use in health and pharmaceutical products.

More studies are needed to fully understand how cinnamon may interact with medications.

"That's what could happen, but we won't know exactly what will happen until we do a clinical study," Gurley said.

