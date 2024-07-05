Colorado dairy farm worker infected with bird flu

The other three people who also have tested positive for the bird flu also work on dairy farms where cows tested positive for the virus.

Copied

A dairy farm worker in Colorado is the nation's fourth to test positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus, which can infect dairy farm equipment where dairy cows have tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service.)

July 3 (UPI) -- A Colorado dairy farm worker is the nation's fourth person to test positive for the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.

The infected worker is employed on a dairy farm where cows tested positive for H5N1 and is the first person in Colorado to be infected by the bird flu.

The other three people who also have tested positive for the bird flu also work on dairy farms where cows tested positive for the virus.

Two dairy farm workers in Michigan and one in Texas also have tested positive.

The Colorado worker already has recovered after reporting eye symptoms and obtaining oseltamivir treatment.

CDC officials are closely monitoring potential bird flu cases in affected states and said there's no sign of unusual flu infections among people.

The CDC says there is a low risk that the general population might become infected with the bird flu.