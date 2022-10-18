Plastics contaminate soil across the world, U.N. report says

It points to microplastics found in fertilizers as the single biggest contributing factor to plastic contamination.

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Plastics have been building up in soil around the world, impacting its health, a new report from the United Nations Environmental Program warned Monday.

"We are starting to understand that the build-up of plastic can have wide-ranging impacts on soil health, biodiversity and productivity, all of which are vital for food security," said the report's co-author, Professor Elaine Baker of the University of Sydney.

Plastics can break down into shards that affect soil's water retention and interfere with the ability of plants to absorb water from their roots. "Increasing the input of micro plastics to agricultural soil could potentially result in severe impacts, including decrease in soil productivity and transport of micro plastics into the aquatic environment" the report found.

The report identifies agricultural plastics such as seed casings, protective films, and products that are added to biosolid fertilizer, as major contributors to the increase in plastic contamination.

The report highlights that some manufacturers are moving away from plastic protective films and producing biodegradable alternatives, but warned that bio-based polymers are not necessarily biodegradable. Experts recommend that so-called "cover crops" be planted to help soil retain moisture as an alternative to plastic film.

A new United Nations report has found that plastic contamination is having negative impacts on soil health. (Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI)

The report also noted that plastics are cheap and easily available and recommended that "governments need to improve regulations and standards on the biodegradable mulches, seed and fertilizer coatings and other agri-products."

Additionally, the report recommended using biodegradable seed casings, generating improved public awareness of microplastics, standardizing bio-soild fertilizer production and introducing of filters on washing machines to remove microplastics.

