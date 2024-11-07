What is a bomb cyclone? Insights into a storm that brought blizzard conditions to the US

Discover what a bomb cyclone is, why it causes intense snow and wind, and how businesses can better prepare.

WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

You may have heard of some storm systems referred to as a bomb cyclone. But what does that mean?

All storms are cyclones, and genesis represents the creation or beginning. When a storm undergoes bombogenesis, the system rapidly strengthens, so the term means explosive storm strengthening. It usually happens over the ocean, but sometimes, these storms can be non-tropical.

When air rises, it produces a vacuum effect that results in lower atmospheric pressure. When a storm strengthens, the column of air rises faster, causing the pressure in the storm to lower. It is not the low pressure that defines bombogenesis but how quickly the pressure within the storm drops.

When it comes to precipitation, a storm undergoing bombogenesis typically produces heavy rain or snow. The rising column of air causes the precipitation rate. When air rises, it cools, causing moisture to condense, forming clouds and rain or snow. The faster the air rises and cools, the heavier the precipitation.

Storms that undergo bombogenesis are among the most violent weather systems that affect a broad area. Because rapidly ascending air near the center of the storm is replaced by air surrounding the storm. Property damage, down trees, and power outages can occur as these winds move toward the storm's center.

