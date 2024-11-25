Minimizing tornado impact on your supply chain and logistics

Tornadoes impact supply chain and logistics, causing costly disruptions and delays. Learn how to better prepare your business against the risk of tornadoes.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Tornadoes can significantly impact supply chain and logistics operations, causing disruptions and delays that can be costly for businesses.

TORNADO THREAT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

With the frequency of severe weather events on the rise, it's vital for businesses to prepare and implement strategies to minimize the impact of tornadoes on their supply chain and logistics operations. Even if your business isn’t in the direct path or at imminent risk of a tornado, you can still feel the impact. AccuWeather For Business’ SkyGuard® Warnings can help you better prepare for the threat of tornadoes by providing exclusive advance warnings and one-on-one consultations with a meteorologist. In addition to AccuWeather’s severe weather services, there are some actions you can take to reduce the impact on your supply chain and logistics.

Develop a Disaster Recovery Plan

A disaster recovery plan is crucial for businesses to prepare for and respond to a tornado. This plan should include a detailed list of critical suppliers, alternative transportation options, and contingency plans for warehouse and distribution centers in the event of a tornado. If you don’t have a plan, AccuWeather For Business can help you develop one.

Utilize Supply Chain Visibility Tools

Supply chain visibility tools can help businesses track inventory levels, monitor shipment progress, and identify potential disruptions in real time. By using these tools, businesses can quickly identify and respond to potential issues caused by a tornado.

Diversify Your Supply Chain

Relying on a single supplier or transportation provider can leave businesses vulnerable to disruptions caused by a tornado. By diversifying their supply chain, businesses can spread the risk and ensure they have alternative options in the event of a disruption.

While it's impossible to completely eliminate the risk of a tornado, preparing and implementing strategies to minimize the impact can help businesses recover quickly and ensure the continuity of their operations.

When tornadoes are in the forecast, AccuWeather For Business provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of 8 minutes from other sources.

>>READ MORE: When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard Warnings backed by Superior Accuracy™, which will deliver site-specific alerts and warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare. Plus, get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists watching out for your business 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings can help your business better prepare for all severe weather threats.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.