Lightning Safety for Businesses: Myths, Facts, & Protection Tips

Lightning can strike anywhere at any time. We’re looking at common misconceptions about lightning and how your business can be better prepared.

Lightning is a stunning display of raw power that can have devastating impacts on your business. Ensuring you understand lightning facts is crucial for safety, productivity, and overall preparedness. Let’s separate the facts from fiction about lightning.

Fiction: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Fact: Contrary to this popular belief, lightning can and does strike the same place multiple times. Prominent examples include tall structures, such as skyscrapers or broadcast towers, which are attractive targets due to their height and conductivity. In fact, According to data compiled by the Finland-based company Vaisala, the Willis Tower in Chicago was hit with 250 lightning strikes between 2015 and 2020.

Fiction: Lightning cannot strike indoors.

Fact: While indoors offers some protection, lightning can still enter buildings through various means, including telephone lines, electrical wiring, or metal pipes. Staying away from windows, doors, and plumbing during a thunderstorm is essential.

Fiction: Rubber tires protect vehicles from lightning strikes.

Fact: It is a common misconception that rubber tires shield vehicles from lightning strikes. The metal framework of a car acts as a Faraday cage, directing the electrical current around the occupants and safely into the ground.

Fiction: Lightning is not a significant risk to employees working outdoors.

Fact: Lightning poses a significant risk to employees working outdoors, especially in industries such as construction, agriculture, and utilities. Understanding the threat and implementing safety protocols can minimize the chances of lightning-related injuries or fatalities.

Fiction: Lightning strikes do not cause significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Fact: Lightning strikes can cause devastating damage to buildings, infrastructure, and sensitive electronic equipment. Surge protection systems and lightning rods can help safeguard assets and minimize the risk of costly disruptions.

