5 Actions Your Business Can Take to Survive a Snowstorm

During the winter, ensure your business is prepared. Discover seven steps for winter readiness, from emergency planning to supply chain resilience, and avoid costly disruptions

AccuWeather spoke with the Connecticut DOT on Jan. 5 about their concerns and preparations for a winter storm looming for the Northeast.

During winter months, businesses should prioritize timely and accurate weather forecasting to make informed decisions, protect infrastructure, and optimize staff scheduling.

Winter weather brings several hazards, from snowstorms to icy conditions, that can significantly impact operations. Here are seven actions your business should take to prepare for the winter months ahead.

1. Create a Winter Emergency Plan

Accidents can happen during the winter, and being prepared is essential. Collaborate with AccuWeather to develop a winter emergency plan tailored to your business. AccuWeather's data can help you identify high-risk periods and areas, enabling you to allocate resources where they are most needed. This proactive approach can save lives and prevent injuries, which is vital for your employees and customers and your reputation.

2. Protect your infrastructure

Winter can be harsh on your business infrastructure. Icy conditions and snow accumulation can damage buildings and roads. AccuWeather's timely forecasts and warnings can help you prepare your facilities and roads for winter weather. This level of preparedness minimizes operational costs through better planning and mitigation efforts. It also reduces the risk and liability associated with weather-related accidents on your premises.

Snow plow removing snow from street.

3. Optimize staff scheduling

Snowstorms and other winter weather events can disrupt your staff's ability to commute to work. AccuWeather's forecasts will help you make the right decisions sooner and faster, allowing you to adjust staff schedules accordingly. This ensures that your employees are safe and helps you maintain operational efficiency. By using AccuWeather, you can save money by avoiding costly overstaffing or understaffing during adverse weather conditions.

4. Maintain adequate supplies

During winter, it's crucial to keep an adequate supply of essential items, such as salt for de-icing, winter equipment, and emergency kits. AccuWeather's forecasts will enable you to anticipate when these supplies will be needed, reducing the risk of running out during a critical situation. Maintaining a stockpile of necessary supplies can minimize losses, protect your reputation, and demonstrate your commitment to customer safety.

5. Stay informed about transportation issues

If your business relies on transportation, particularly air travel, you need to be aware of flight delays and cancellations due to winter weather. AccuWeather provides real-time information on travel disruptions, allowing you to make informed decisions about your business travel plans. This saves time and reduces the risk of your employees and clients getting stranded in unfamiliar locations.

Dump trucks wait to unload snow at the Central Terminal that was removed from south Buffalo neighborhoods after heavy lake-effect snowstorms on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

