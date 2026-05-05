2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast: Risks, Predictions & Business Impact

A near-to-below-average storm count does not mean lower risk. AccuWeather’s latest forecast reveals critical exposure windows and what smart operators are doing before June 1.

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AccuWeather’s Alex DaSilva takes a look at the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast and which areas are most at risk in the United States for direct impacts.

Season at a glance

Key Takeaways: 2026 Hurricane Season

• Near-to-below-average storm count does not mean low risk — warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures mean rapid intensification is possible even in a quieter season.

• Gulf Coast and Carolinas face the highest U.S. exposure — Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and both Carolinas are the primary landfall risk zones.

• Early season risk is elevated — El Niño’s suppressive effect builds through the season, making June through early August a potentially dangerous window.

• Rapid intensification is the biggest under-modeled threat — warm ocean depths can accelerate storms from Category 1 to Category 3+ in less than 24 hours, compressing preparation timelines for businesses.

2026 Hurricane Season Forecast: Why Near-Average Storms Still Bring High Risk

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast projects 11–16 named storms, with 4–7 hurricanes and 3–5 expected U.S. impacts. While storm activity may be near-to-below average, hurricane risk for businesses remains significant, especially across the Gulf Coast and Carolinas. AccuWeather’s 2026 hurricane season predictions identify critical exposure windows, regional landfall risks, and the climate forces that will shape storm intensity and timing.

The primary driver keeping storm counts in check is a developing El Niño, a warming of equatorial Pacific Ocean temperatures that typically generates stronger upper-level winds across the Atlantic, making it harder for tropical storms to form and sustain themselves. El Niño years since the satellite era have averaged roughly 10 named storms, well below the 15 typical of La Niña seasons.

>> Contact AccuWeather today to add AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM.

AccuWeather's Hurricane Experts are quick to issue a critical caveat: “near-to-below average” is not “no-risk.” Atlantic waters are expected to remain warm throughout 2026, not at the record levels seen in 2023, but warm enough to fuel rapid intensification in any storms that do develop.

Where the Threat is Highest in 2026

AccuWeather's Hurricane Experts identified high-risk impact zones by analyzing past seasons with climate patterns similar to what is expected this year, including 2009, 2014, 2018, and 2023. The results point to two primary exposure corridors for U.S. businesses.

The Bermuda High may sit farther south and east than usual this year, similar to 2025. That positioning can steer some storms away from the eastern seaboard, but does not eliminate the Gulf Coast threat window.

>> WATCH: AccuWeather's Exclusive 2026 Hurricane Season Forecast Webinar

Defining Direct Tropical Impacts

Turning the Forecast into Action

For operators across supply chains, logistics, insurance, retail, energy, and construction, the gap between a forecast and a business decision is where AccuWeather For Business delivers. AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ means more accurate, more localized, and often earlier warnings than any other source.

The following shows how enterprises are using this season’s outlook right now:

>> Contact AccuWeather today to add AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM.

Forces to Watch

Beyond El Niño, forecasters are tracking several additional variables that will shape the 2026 season's character and timing:

Warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures: waters are expected to remain above long-term averages across the Atlantic basin, providing fuel for rapid intensification even in a below-average storm-count environment.

Saharan dust and tropical wave activity: periodic bursts of dry dust from Africa and changes in tropical wave frequency could intermittently suppress development in the main Atlantic formation zone.

Bermuda High positioning: a southward and eastward shift in this steering pattern can recurve storms away from the eastern seaboard, but does not protect the western Gulf Coast from systems tracking more directly westward.

El Niño timing and strength: El Niño’s suppressive effect is expected to increase through the second half of the season. The early-season window (June through early August) carries higher relative risk before the pattern fully asserts itself, although warm sea-surface temperatures allow for a risk all season.

The most accurate hurricane forecasts and warnings available, delivered often earlier and with greater detail than any other source.

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Erin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

AccuWeather's hurricane track forecasts are 3% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center's, and 13% more accurate in forecasting the intensity of hurricane winds along the path. AccuWeather initiates forecasts earlier than the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, and updates them more frequently, with 14 unique layers describing impacts such as rainfall, wind gusts, and risk to lives and property, exclusively available to AccuWeather clients.

When Hurricane Ian struck the Florida west coast in 2022, AccuWeather was the only source to forecast a 16 to 20-foot storm surge. The National Weather Service predicted only 12 to 16 feet. The actual surge reached 18 feet, leaving many people unprepared.

During the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, an independent Kantar study confirmed that AccuWeather provided the most accurate and most effective hurricane forecasts, outperforming the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources.

What AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM Delivers

• Earlier forecast initiation: AccuWeather initiates track and intensity forecasts often well before the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, giving clients more time to act before a storm threatens operations.

• Greater intensity accuracy: AccuWeather predicted the intensity of both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole more accurately than the National Hurricane Center by 11 to 14%. During Hurricane Helene in 2024, AccuWeather intensity forecasts were 52% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center's.

• Exclusive storm surge forecasting: During Hurricane Francine in 2024, AccuWeather issued its storm surge forecast 30 hours before the National Hurricane Center, even before the storm had been officially named.

• Impact-based warning: AccuWeather forecasts describe what the storm will mean for specific facilities, operations, and people, not simply wind speed. Each forecast includes 14 distinct impact layers covering rainfall, storm surge, tornado risk, flooding, power outage probability, and more.

• AccuWeather’s AssetReportTM: AccuWeather's exclusive AssetReport identifies specific risks at each client location, delivering weather insights tied directly to a client's exposure — available before the National Hurricane Center issues its first storm surge forecast.

• 24x7x365 expert meteorologist consultation: AccuWeather meteorologists are available around the clock throughout the hurricane season for direct consultation, with special training in communicating actionable information when lives and money are at stake.

AccuWeather receives more weather data and more global and regional forecast models than any other entity on the planet. Its proprietary Forecast Engine, supported by 250 patents and over 60 years of intellectual capital, is refined by more than 100 expert meteorologists. Beyond statistical accuracy, AccuWeather forecasts deliver additional value through clearer wording, greater advance notice, greater localization, and a unique focus on communicating the storm's impact so clients make the right decision every time.

Businesses that rely on real-time, location-specific hurricane forecasts can significantly reduce operational risk, protect personnel, and maintain continuity when a storm threatens.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of all Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses around the world, with a 97% annual renewal rate.

Do Not Wait for a Named Storm to Start Planning

AccuWeather For Business delivers storm-track data, landfall probability models, and detailed impact forecasts tailored to your facilities and operations, continuously updated throughout the season. Contact AccuWeather today to add AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM.