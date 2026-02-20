Utah’s 2026 avalanche season turns deadly after recent surge in slides

A snowmobiler died near Snake Creek, southeast of Salt Lake City, and a skier died after a slide in Big Cottonwood Canyon the next day, according to officials. Over 60 slides were reported in two days across Utah.

Copied

A group of skiers were enveloped by snow from a nearby avalanche in Courmayeur, Italy, on Feb. 17.

After dozens of avalanches in the past few days, two turned deadly in Utah within 24 hours, claiming the lives of a young girl and a snowmobiler whose son tried to rescue him after the slide.

The Utah Avalanche Center reports that at least 30 avalanches were recorded on Thursday and more than 30 on Wednesday.

The first deadly avalanche happened Wednesday near Snake Creek, about 25 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male and his juvenile son were snowmobiling in the area when the avalanche occurred.

"Investigation determined that an adult male and his juvenile son were snowmobiling in the area when the avalanche occurred. The adult male was caught and buried in the slide," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The juvenile male, using an avalanche beacon, located and dug his father out of the snow. Despite his efforts, the adult male was deceased."

A second avalanche turned fatal the next day, on Thursday, in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah.

"A young girl was killed in an avalanche in the backcountry near Brighton," according to the Utah Avalanche Center. Avalanche.org reported the young skier was caught in the slide, transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City, and later died.

These mark the first fatal avalanches in Utah since March 2025 and occurred as avalanche danger across the West remains high due to recent snowfall.

So far in 2026, there have been 16 avalanche-related deaths in the United States, including eight reported on Feb. 17 after a large avalanche near Castle Peak, California.

Anyone heading into avalanche terrain should check the latest forecast, carry proper rescue gear and avoid traveling alone.