Plains to mid-Atlantic in for major disruptions as winter storm strikes this week
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 24, 2021 3:27 PM EST
A combination of snow and ice will lay down slick hazards on the roads to start the week for drivers.
One of the first in a series of storms that will move into the West Coast will emerge in the central U.S. early week and become the next disruptive winter storm for a large swath of the eastern U.S.
After a lighter snow and ice event creates some slippery travel across the northern Plains and Midwest this weekend, this next larger storm will take shape farther south, and spread a healthy dose of wintry weather all the way through the mid-Atlantic coast.
Rain will break out across the southern Plains Sunday as the storm initially starts to take shape. Thunderstorms could also break out Sunday evening and overnight and pack a punch, with at least some threat for some locally severe storms.
As the precipitation shifts north and east, it will meet with colder air that will result in a narrow zone of ice that begins to take shape Sunday night into Monday.
First thing Monday morning, places along the Interstate 70 corridor, like Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Kansas City could all be dealing with some icy spots, especially on elevated surfaces. Untreated bridges and overpasses could become especially slick for early morning commuters. Luckily, most of these areas will change to just plain rain.
"Most areas from the Ohio Valley westward into the central Plains that see an icy mix Sunday night into Monday morning will change over to plain rain during the day Monday as milder air arrives," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
"However, just to the north of these areas, the milder air may never make it, and a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain may prevail throughout the storm."
Places like Akron, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Peoria, Illinois, are places that may need to be on alert for a prolonged icy mix for a time, with some snow and sleet accumulating as well as freezing rain.
Just a little farther north, a swath of heavy snow is expected to develop, and will also lead to travel disruptions across the central Plains and Midwest.
"Snow will develop on the northwest side of the storm Sunday night in Kansas, and then expand northeastward and become heavier by Monday," Richards said.
"Both the zones of ice and heavy snow will be relatively narrow, and subtle shifts in the track of the storm can cause those who see the most significant impacts to shift as well. But confidence is growing that there will be some parts of the Midwest that could reach a foot of fresh snow."
Chicago could be a location caught in the crosshairs for the heaviest snow. AccuWeather forecasters say 4-8 inches of snow is expected for Chicago currently, but it wouldn't take much of a shift in the storm to bring more to that area.
Chicago has only received about 50% of its normal snowfall so far this season, picking up 8.6 inches through Jan. 23. By early week, Chicago could be close to their normal snowfall levels for this season to date.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While this winter storm leaves its mark on the Midwest and begins to wind down for the region Monday night, it will just be getting started in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast later Monday.
"It will be a similar story from the central Appalachians eastward, as milder air battles colder air in place across the region, creating a zone of ice along the boundary of the clash, and more snow farther north," Richards said.
The major metropolitan areas along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, will all be targeted with this event Monday night into Tuesday.
"Precipitation will gradually spread from south to north through the mid-Atlantic late Monday afternoon into Tuesday," Richards explained. "The Monday evening commute could be at risk of becoming very messy around Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Travel Tuesday morning in areas all the way from New York City, to Washington, D.C., could be difficult."
Farther south, the wintry precipitation will primarily take the form of sleet and freezing rain. Very little snow is expected in places like Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware. Depending on the exact track of the storm, these places may also only briefly see an icy mix and then quickly change to a plain, cold rain instead.
Farther north, it will begin as some snow, before changing to a mix of sleet and perhaps some freezing rain.
"New York City might be far enough north where enough cold air remains in place to stay mainly snow. But if the storm tracks a little farther north, it could pull just enough milder air higher in the atmosphere northward to cause a change to sleet or perhaps even a little freezing rain."
Farther inland, precipitation will arrive Monday afternoon, with the same south-to-north trend. An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will prevail in the Appalachians of northern Virginia and West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. Farther north, the storm will arrive initially as snow Monday night, before some areas then change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
While the heaviest snow totals are expected to remain farther west in the Midwest, there could still be a small pocket of over 6 inches in the Northeast as well, most likely in the mountains of northern Pennsylvania.
Significant ice accumulation is likely in parts of the Appalachians as well. A thick glaze of ice up to 0.50-of-an-inch thick is possible in parts of the mountains from south-central Pennsylvania through the Shenandoah Valley in western Virginia.
"Cold air tends to get trapped in these parts of the mountains, while milder air rides over the top. This can lead to significant ice storms in these areas," Richards explained.
Ice accumulations above around 0.25 of an inch, can put add enough extra weight to snap tree limbs and cause power lines to topple. Residents in these areas should be prepared for treacherous travel as well as the possibility of power outages.
Tree limbs snapped under the weight of ice near West Bend, Iowa, on Nov. 10, 2020. (Twitter/@mikebodholdt)
While parts of the Appalachians will experience the worst travel conditions Monday night and Tuesday, all over the Northeast, travel will at least be slowed down as this storm rolls through. Along with Interstate 95 as mentioned before, other major thoroughfares like Interstates 90, 81, 80, 76 and 70 could also see significant disruptions for a time. Airport hubs can also see widespread delays and cancellations.
Forecasters also warn that after this storm moves out later Tuesday, the focus could then turn to a potentially larger storm for many of the same areas later in the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Plains to mid-Atlantic in for major disruptions as winter storm strikes this week
By Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 24, 2021 3:27 PM EST
A combination of snow and ice will lay down slick hazards on the roads to start the week for drivers.
One of the first in a series of storms that will move into the West Coast will emerge in the central U.S. early week and become the next disruptive winter storm for a large swath of the eastern U.S.
After a lighter snow and ice event creates some slippery travel across the northern Plains and Midwest this weekend, this next larger storm will take shape farther south, and spread a healthy dose of wintry weather all the way through the mid-Atlantic coast.
Rain will break out across the southern Plains Sunday as the storm initially starts to take shape. Thunderstorms could also break out Sunday evening and overnight and pack a punch, with at least some threat for some locally severe storms.
As the precipitation shifts north and east, it will meet with colder air that will result in a narrow zone of ice that begins to take shape Sunday night into Monday.
First thing Monday morning, places along the Interstate 70 corridor, like Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Kansas City could all be dealing with some icy spots, especially on elevated surfaces. Untreated bridges and overpasses could become especially slick for early morning commuters. Luckily, most of these areas will change to just plain rain.
"Most areas from the Ohio Valley westward into the central Plains that see an icy mix Sunday night into Monday morning will change over to plain rain during the day Monday as milder air arrives," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
"However, just to the north of these areas, the milder air may never make it, and a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain may prevail throughout the storm."
Places like Akron, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Peoria, Illinois, are places that may need to be on alert for a prolonged icy mix for a time, with some snow and sleet accumulating as well as freezing rain.
Just a little farther north, a swath of heavy snow is expected to develop, and will also lead to travel disruptions across the central Plains and Midwest.
"Snow will develop on the northwest side of the storm Sunday night in Kansas, and then expand northeastward and become heavier by Monday," Richards said.
"Both the zones of ice and heavy snow will be relatively narrow, and subtle shifts in the track of the storm can cause those who see the most significant impacts to shift as well. But confidence is growing that there will be some parts of the Midwest that could reach a foot of fresh snow."
Chicago could be a location caught in the crosshairs for the heaviest snow. AccuWeather forecasters say 4-8 inches of snow is expected for Chicago currently, but it wouldn't take much of a shift in the storm to bring more to that area.
Chicago has only received about 50% of its normal snowfall so far this season, picking up 8.6 inches through Jan. 23. By early week, Chicago could be close to their normal snowfall levels for this season to date.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While this winter storm leaves its mark on the Midwest and begins to wind down for the region Monday night, it will just be getting started in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast later Monday.
"It will be a similar story from the central Appalachians eastward, as milder air battles colder air in place across the region, creating a zone of ice along the boundary of the clash, and more snow farther north," Richards said.
The major metropolitan areas along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, will all be targeted with this event Monday night into Tuesday.
"Precipitation will gradually spread from south to north through the mid-Atlantic late Monday afternoon into Tuesday," Richards explained. "The Monday evening commute could be at risk of becoming very messy around Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Travel Tuesday morning in areas all the way from New York City, to Washington, D.C., could be difficult."
Farther south, the wintry precipitation will primarily take the form of sleet and freezing rain. Very little snow is expected in places like Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware. Depending on the exact track of the storm, these places may also only briefly see an icy mix and then quickly change to a plain, cold rain instead.
Farther north, it will begin as some snow, before changing to a mix of sleet and perhaps some freezing rain.
"New York City might be far enough north where enough cold air remains in place to stay mainly snow. But if the storm tracks a little farther north, it could pull just enough milder air higher in the atmosphere northward to cause a change to sleet or perhaps even a little freezing rain."
Farther inland, precipitation will arrive Monday afternoon, with the same south-to-north trend. An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will prevail in the Appalachians of northern Virginia and West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. Farther north, the storm will arrive initially as snow Monday night, before some areas then change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
While the heaviest snow totals are expected to remain farther west in the Midwest, there could still be a small pocket of over 6 inches in the Northeast as well, most likely in the mountains of northern Pennsylvania.
Related:
Significant ice accumulation is likely in parts of the Appalachians as well. A thick glaze of ice up to 0.50-of-an-inch thick is possible in parts of the mountains from south-central Pennsylvania through the Shenandoah Valley in western Virginia.
"Cold air tends to get trapped in these parts of the mountains, while milder air rides over the top. This can lead to significant ice storms in these areas," Richards explained.
Ice accumulations above around 0.25 of an inch, can put add enough extra weight to snap tree limbs and cause power lines to topple. Residents in these areas should be prepared for treacherous travel as well as the possibility of power outages.
Tree limbs snapped under the weight of ice near West Bend, Iowa, on Nov. 10, 2020. (Twitter/@mikebodholdt)
While parts of the Appalachians will experience the worst travel conditions Monday night and Tuesday, all over the Northeast, travel will at least be slowed down as this storm rolls through. Along with Interstate 95 as mentioned before, other major thoroughfares like Interstates 90, 81, 80, 76 and 70 could also see significant disruptions for a time. Airport hubs can also see widespread delays and cancellations.
Forecasters also warn that after this storm moves out later Tuesday, the focus could then turn to a potentially larger storm for many of the same areas later in the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo