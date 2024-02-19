More snow, rain eye Northeast to end the week

Following a rather dry and mild start to the week, AccuWeather forecasters warn that a late-week storm will set up across the East and usher in rain, chances of snow and a temperature roller coaster.

For many parts of the northeastern United States, the weekend kicked off with plenty of snow blanketing the region on Feb. 16-17.

Temperatures will be on an upward trend this week across the center and eastern half of the nation, AccuWeather forecasters say. However, the next big storm is already on the horizon.

Daytime highs are projected to transition from the 20s and 30s over the past weekend to the 40s and 50s by midweek. Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany the rising temperatures, making for a rather mild stretch by mid-February standards.

Any leftover snow cover from the start of the weekend will melt quickly over the coming days. Overnight lows will still dip below freezing across portions of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England regions during the first half of this week, meaning any puddles or standing water from the snow melting could refreeze at night, creating slippery conditions the next day.

The mild weather across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states through Wednesday may be considered nice enough to allow people to begin some springtime yard work preparations or even enjoy outdoor recreation. For most, the increasing temperatures will be welcomed following the brisk weekend conditions.

By later Wednesday into Thursday, it can become breezy from the Mississippi Valley through the interior Northeast as the next storm approaches the region.

The next storm on the horizon

By late in the week, a storm system will become more organized across the Plains and gradually spread rain into the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. As a branch from the northern storm swings southeastward through Canada, the system will meet up with a low-pressure system that is bringing heavy rainfall to California early this week.

The southern flank of the storm, originating along the West Coast, will spark thunderstorms farther south into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. As the storm shifts eastward to the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night, rain and showers will spread into the Delmarva Peninsula.

"Rain could be locally heavy with a rumble of thunder even possible in the Ohio Valley. In tandem with melting snow, some areas will experience issues with ponding water, especially in low-lying and prone areas," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Between Thursday and Friday, rainfall totals can range from 1-1.5 inches across portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic as this storm advances eastward.

Chances of snow return to parts of New England

Portions of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will have the best chance of getting snow later this week, especially across higher terrain. Cold air pressing southward out of Canada will linger across areas of the Catskills, Adirondacks, Green and White Mountain ranges.

"Into the Northeast, the storm will quickly track by on Friday. Snow is possible, mainly in the terrain areas of the Northeast, with rain likely across the southern New England," explained Bauer.

As overnight lows fall near or below freezing Friday night, there will be potential for snow or a mix of rain and snow farther south into southern New York, northern Pennsylvania and lower New England.

Temperature roller coaster into next week

Following the warmup into midweek across the East, forecasters say brisk air can filter southward from Canada behind the storm and bring temperatures down to 5-10 degrees below historical averages.

"There could be issues with groundwater freezing and creating slick spots over the weekend," added Bauer.

Conditions can become quite breezy from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic by Friday and Saturday, highlighting the risk of snow showers off the lakes. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures Friday evening can range several degrees lower than actual values due to the blustery conditions.

The cold burst may be brief; by early next week, the mild air is set to return to the eastern United States as the jet stream surges northward once again. Daytime highs in places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

