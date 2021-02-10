Late-week storms could bring biggest snowfall of winter to Seattle, Portland
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 9:24 AM EST
With 15 avalanche deaths across the United States, this week has been the deadliest seven-day period in more than 100 years. Experts worry more people are turning to the backcountry due to COVID-19.
Arctic air and winter storms that have pestered much of the central and eastern United States recently will not let coastal Washington and Oregon off the hook, as a general snowfall that could trigger slippery travel conditions is in store for some areas down to sea level later this week to this weekend.
Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have dodged much in the way of snowfall so far this winter with only 0.5 of an inch of snow for Seattle and less than 0.1 of an inch for Portland as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. These coastal Northwest cities and others stand a significant chance of picking up a few inches of snow and reaching or exceeding their seasonal average all in one shot from a storm that will arrive prior to the end of this week, before a second storm adds more early this weekend.
This image, captured on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, shows a storm lurking over the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the western United States, with eyes for causing wintry trouble in the Northwest by Thursday. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-West)
The average seasonal snowfall for Seattle is 6.8 inches while 4.3 inches typically falls on Portland.
Arctic air is forecast to spill westward from the Rockies around the same time a storm is due to roll in from the Pacific Ocean into Friday.
Higher elevations in the coastal areas are likely to pick up greater amounts of snow than locations near sea level in the setup. However, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that snow is still forecast to reach sea level in Washington and northern Oregon.
Winds blowing from the east and northeast across the interior Northwest will counteract the mild air from the Pacific Ocean, which normally results in rain along the coasts of Washington and Oregon rather than snow.
"The spread of just enough Arctic air ahead of and during the first storm's arrival will lead to snow over a large part of of the Northwest, including a significant part of the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and Oregon," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.
At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting the Seattle area to receive an average of 3 inches of snow with coastal areas farther south toward Olympia, Washington, and Portland standing a better chance for 6 inches or more from the first storm.
“There is a chance that sleet and freezing rain mix in at the height of the first storm in Portland, but if that does not happen or the mixing is limited, then a 6-inch snowfall amount could easily be reached or exceeded,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.
The exact track of the Thursday to Friday Pacific storm will ultimately determine where the heaviest swath of precipitation, including snow, occurs.
A southward shift of 100 miles or less could result in much less snow for Seattle. On the other hand, a northward shift by a few dozen miles could put Seattle into a band of heavier snow.
North of Seattle, the odds will diminish for a heavy to moderate snowfall. In Bellingham, Washington, for example, the snow may be so intermittent from Thursday to Friday that accumulations struggle to reach an inch. However, even a small amount of snow with below-freezing temperatures can make for slippery travel.
People in the I-5 corridor of Washington to northwestern Oregon should be prepared for deteriorating and difficult travel Thursday.
Snow is also forecast to push inland as well from Thursday to Friday with deteriorating travel following suit.
"There is the likelihood for 1-2 feet of snow to fall on the Cascades of southern Washington and northern Oregon into Friday, with a foot of snow or more possible for some of the ranges that make up the northern Rockies from Friday to this weekend," Sadvary said.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 3 feet is forecast for the Cascades in southern Washington.
"Snowfall amounts of this magnitude can enhance the risk for avalanches, which have already been occurring at a high frequency over the West in general this season," Sadvary said.
Snow will extend inland and in lower elevations of Washington and northern Oregon as well. A general 3-6 inches of snow with locally higher amounts are projected along the Columbia River basin, including around The Dalles, Oregon.
Snow from this first storm may slide south of Spokane, Washington, unless the storm takes the more northerly track. Not only will the air in northeastern Washington be very cold, it will also be very dry and perhaps too dry for the storm to the south to overcome.
Gusty winds will accompany the storm as the Arctic air pours in from the northeast into the end of the week. The wind will create blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility at times. Forecasters say it can also lead to blizzard conditions over the passes and high country in the Cascades.
Gusty winds will also result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures being 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature at times.
For example, during the storm around Seattle, actual temperatures are forecast to range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s around the city, but gusty winds can result in RealFeel temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.
Even though winds may not be as strong east of the Cascades, RealFeel temperatures can dip into the single digits at times from Thursday to Friday in Washington and northern Oregon.
While Bellingham, Washington, may avoid the bulk of the snow from the late-week storm, temperatures are forecast to dip to record-challenging low levels. Record lows of 17 set in 1981 during Thursday morning and 23 set in 1966 on Friday morning are on the bubble.
The frigid air will be felt across the Canadian border in coastal British Columbia as well, where record low temperatures may be challenged in Vancouver during Thursday and Friday morning. The records in Vancouver are respectively 7 below zero Celsius (19.4 F) and 9 below zero Celsius (15.8 F).
Rain along with high country snow is forecast farther south in Oregon and Northern California into Friday. Enough rain may fall along the coast of southern Oregon and Northern California to lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.
A combination of rain and wet snow is forecast for Donner Pass, California, along I-80.
Rain showers may make it as far to the south as the Los Angeles area by Friday. While even spotty showers can be a nuisance for motorists, enough rain is not expected to fall to raise the risk of mudslides in Southern California.
What about the second storm?
The latest indications are that a second storm, due to swing in Friday night and Saturday, may be every bit as robust as and perhaps even more potent than the Thursday to Friday storm in terms of snow in many coastal areas of Washington and northern Oregon, as well as across the interior Northwest.
"With more arctic air set to drain in from the northeast, snow is likely to be more widespread and perhaps heavier than the first storm from Bellingham to Seattle and Portland, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
By the time the second storm pushes inland Saturday night, some areas near or just above sea level on the Washington and northern Oregon coasts may have double-digit accumulations of snow on the ground, even though the second storm may end as some rain and drizzle.
In the wake of the second storm this weekend, the Washington and northern Oregon Cascades may be buried under 3-4 feet of new snow since the middle of this week.
