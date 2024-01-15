Icy storms could spark more power outages across storm-weary West Coast

Residents across the West will face multiple waves of storms into the next week, beginning with a storm packing snow, ice and rain during the first part of the week.

Copied

A pattern of storms from Jan. 9-11 brought wintry weather from Washington to Utah, turning many parts of the West into a winter wonderland.

After a brief reprieve of the wintry weather to start the week, the pattern across the West is about to ramp up. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a storm will track onshore on Tuesday that can bring another round of coastal rain, a corridor of ice and even mountain snow to the region. Later in the week and into next week, additional systems can trudge into the West Coast and make for a wet and wintry stretch.

Gusty winds, persistent rain along the Northwest coast

The first storm on deck early this week will push into parts of Washington, Oregon, Northern California and Utah throughout Tuesday. Locations closer to the coast from Astoria, Oregon, to Eureka, California, will have daytime highs in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in rounds of rain.

At times, the rain that propels into the Pacific Northwest from early to midweek can become heavy, leading to localized flooding and transportation delays along areas of routes 12, 20, 26, 30, 101 and 199 and nearby roadways closer to the coast.

Southerly winds will pick up as the storm approaches Tuesday with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible in coastal locations of far Northern California, Oregon and southwestern Washington. Farther inland in Oregon, gusts can range up to 35 mph at times Tuesday evening and night.

Ice threat in the Willamette Valley

In cities and towns farther inland across the lowlands, including Eugene, Salem and Portland, the cold air will cause freezing rain and sleet to dominate a corridor of western Oregon. Portions of Interstate 5 across the Willamette Valley could quickly turn slick from the ice, especially from Tuesday afternoon to evening.

Ice accumulations in the City of Roses could range from 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch from late Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening. Widespread power outages can add up across the region due to ice weighing down tree branches.

Following the storm that moved through the Northwest over the weekend, over 80,000 customers were still experiencing outages throughout northwest Oregon as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. Reports state that crews have been working diligently to restore power since Saturday.

However, if power is not restored by Tuesday when the next system arrives, power companies could face challenges working outdoors under the stormy conditions, with additional outages likely to tally up.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to pick up in the mountains of Washington, Oregon and into portions of the northern Rockies by Tuesday night. Snow levels can begin around sea level as the storm arrives then rise to 1,500 to 2,500 feet by Wednesday. Amounts across the lower levels of the Cascades can range up to a foot by Wednesday and up to 2 to 3 feet in the highest peaks.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

More storms on the horizon

The rain will let up to the south in southwestern Oregon and Northern California by Tuesday night and Wednesday; however, another storm can track into the region by the end of the week and usher in cycles of moisture and steady rain.

"Later this week, a noticeable shift in the pattern will arrive for parts of California. Multiple waves of storms will advance into the region, spreading rounds of rainfall across areas of central and northern California between Friday and early next week," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco.

Forecasters say that snow will fall across the higher terrain, including the Sierra Nevada, the mountain ranges across Nevada, and into parts of the Rocky Mountains. Into the weekend, the highest snowfall accumulations are expected to occur upwards of 8,000-9,000 feet.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.