Pileup shuts down I-25 in Colorado amid snowy conditions
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Jan. 26, 2021 5:59 PM EST
A pickup truck swerved across lanes, smashing into the side of an incoming Subaru and sending both vehicles into a ravine. Police say one person is in serious condition and three others sustained minor injuries in the crash.
A major crash shut down part of Interstate 25 north of Denver on Tuesday afternoon with snow falling around the time of the accident.
Several people were transported to a local hospital due to injuries, but no fatalities were reported, the Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter. The crash involved several tractor-trailers which crushed several other vehicles.
The northbound lane of the interstate near Loveland, Colorado, is expected to be shut down for hours as crews work to clear the wreckage from the highways.
Snow could be seen falling at the scene of the pileup as emergency crews arrived on the scene; however, it was unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash.
The snow did cause the visibility at nearby Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport to fall under a mile around the same time that the crash occurred, according to weather observations taken from the airport.
Around an inch of snow accumulation was reported on some surfaces in the area on Tuesday afternoon, but it is unclear how much snow had accumulated on I-25 before the crash.
The snow that was falling in the area was associated with a system that is tracking across the country and is expected to reach Virginia and North Carolina by Thursday.
As the snow shift east, milder conditions are forecast to return to the Front Range with the mercury topping out near 60 F in Denver by Friday, melting away snow that fell across the area on Tuesday.
