'A great adrenaline rush:' Bostonians describe venturing into historic blizzard
AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline spoke with some of the fearless souls who tried braving the fierce storm. Here’s what they had to say about that decision.
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 1, 2022 12:00 PM EST
Updated Feb. 1, 2022 1:59 PM EST
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from New England on Jan. 31, where some residents said their experience with the blizzard of 2022 was completely worth it.
After a historic winter storm brought blizzard conditions to eight states, AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline talked to Bostonians who braved the snowstorm, which dumped 23.8 inches of snow in the city and 30.9 inches 20 miles outside the city in Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Jack Cohen, a Boston-area photographer, said that this blizzard, which tied the record for the snowiest 24-hour period in city history with 23.6 inches, was the wildest he'd seen in five years.
"It's just a great feeling to be out there, because really you get to experience that all the senses are experiencing it, and some of them I'm still recovering from because it was that cold," Cohen said, noting that the snow and ice accumulated on his beard.
"It's a great adrenaline rush to be out in that," Cohen said. Cohen captured a positively splendid photo of the snow scene enveloping the Boston Opera House and Emerson Paramount Center on Washington Street as the buildings' bright lights shined through the blizzard of snowflakes.
Other iconic haunts in Boston looked majestic after the enormous snow dump, including Fenway Park. Drone footage shot the day after the storm showed the 110-year-old baseball stadium blanketed in snow.
People walk on State Street, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Dolphia Nandi, who lived in Buffalo before coming to Boston, has seen a lot of big snowstorms. Still, this snowstorm impressed her.
"Saturday, the storm was pretty strong, especially the wind" Nandi said. "I generally go out and get photos in the snow, but this time I just couldn't go out, the visibility was completely zero."
Andrew Medeiros, a Boston resident of eight years, also commented on the ferocity of the wind.
"It kind of obscured how much snow there actually was because it was drifting so much and it made it impossible to manage," Medeiros said, adding that his family only managed to get out in the snow for a minute before getting back inside for some much-needed hot chocolate.
Joanna Cooke shovels out her car, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Nandi also tried to get out into the extreme weather with her family, including her 21-month-old daughter, but the conditions made it nearly impossible to walk.
"The snow was blowing on the face, and it was really difficult to walk," she added.
Cohen, who did manage to get out in the blizzard for a prolonged period of time, took photos of others who braved the storm. Cohen's favorite subjects were people who went out in the storm like it was a normal day, doing things like shopping for groceries or taking a jog.
"That's certainly one thing about people in Boston, we just sort of carry on with what we normally do," Cohen said.
Reporting by Jillian Angeline.
