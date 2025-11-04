Typhoon Uwan forecast to strike flood-weary Philippines

After deadly flooding in the Philippines, a newer, stronger typhoon is on its way.

Typhoon Kalmaegi has left the Philippines devastated as people begin to pick up the pieces left behind as of Nov. 6. Search and rescue missions are under way with more than 100 fatalities confirmed.

Parts of the Philippines were devastated by deadly flooding Tuesday from Typhoon Kalmaegi, known as Tino in the country, and another typhoon is on the way. Typhoon Fung-wong will be known as Uwan in the Philippines.

Much stronger than Kalmaegi/Tino, AccuWeather meteorologists say that Typhoon Fung-wong/Uwan is forecast to reach the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale before landfall in the northern Philippines on Sunday.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will result in Fung-wong/Uwan being a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the northern Philippines, the strongest rating on the scale.

Fung-wong has gained strength and is a typhoon northwest of Yap Island. The storm is tracking westward and will follow a general west-northwest track from Friday through Monday, local time. An eventual turn to the north and northeast is forecast by the middle of next week.

This turn can result in the storm impacting Taiwan next week. Fung-wong could become a very strong typhoon before nearing the northern Philippines early next week. The storm will be known as Uwan in the Philippines.

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is anticipated north of this week's flooding in Luzon, the Batanes and Babuyan Islands of the northern Philippines from later Sunday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Nov. 11. Rainfall totals will reach up to 18 inches (450 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches (900 mm), which will lead to flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Wind gusts to 160 mph (260 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 mph (290 km/h), are expected in Luzon, the Batanes and Babuyan Islands of the northern Philippines from later Sunday through Wednesday. These strong winds will cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. Coastal inundation from storm surge is likely along the coast of northern Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

High winds, heavy rain from Fung-wong will hit Taiwan next week

Heavy rain is also anticipated in Taiwan from later Monday, Nov. 10, through Thursday, Nov. 13. Rainfall totals will reach up to 12 inches (300 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm), which could lead to flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Wind gusts to 100 mph (160 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (190 km/h), are expected in Taiwan from later Monday into Thursday. These strong winds could cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. Coastal inundation is likely along the southern and eastern coasts of Taiwan.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will result in Fung-wong being a 2 in Taiwan.

Nearly 200 killed in Philippines flooding

According to CNN, at least 118 people have been killed by the flooding in the central Philippines. Data from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) indicated that more than 24 inches (610 mm) of rain had fallen between Sunday and Tuesday across the central part of the nation.