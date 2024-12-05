Tsunami warning canceled after 7.0 earthquake shakes California, Oregon

People along the coast of California and Oregon rushed to higher ground after a tsunami warning was issued on Thursday morning following a powerful earthquake just off the West Coast of the United States.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California at 10:49 a.m. PST, with shaking felt across the region. The epicenter was 39 miles west of Petrolia, California, and was very shallow, occurring less than 1 mile below the Earth's surface.

Moments after the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued due to the initial fear that a destructive wave of water could surge into the coast of California and Oregon. The warning included the San Francisco Bay area.

At 11:54 a.m. PST, the tsunami warning was canceled by the National Tsunami Warning Center after it was determined the earthquake did not generate a tsunami.

There have already been more than 15 aftershocks of at least magnitude 2.5 or higher.

The last time an earthquake of similar power struck off the coast of Northern California was nearly two decades ago. On June 15, 2005, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in a similar area as Thursday's tremor.

Buildings shake, pools slosh around

Tens of thousands of people reportedly felt Thursday's earthquake, with people pulling out their phones and capturing video as it unfolded.

People in buildings witnessed signs and chandeliers swaying back and forth. Homeowners with pools also saw the water slosh around, occasionally spilling over the sides.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or serious injuries.

This is a breaking news situation. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more information.