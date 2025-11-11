Small plane transporting supplies to Jamaica crashes in Florida, killing 2

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, US - NOVEMBER 10: Fire trucks and police cars in the Coral Springs neighborhood, where a small plane carrying humanitarian aid for the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica crashed, in Florida, United States on November 10, 2025. (Photo by Jesus Olarte/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A small missionary plane transporting relief supplies to hurricane-hit Jamaica has crashed into a lake north of Miami in southern Florida, killing its two occupants, authorities said.

The small plane crashed shortly before 10:20 a.m. EST in the 5000 block of NW 57th Way in Coral Springs, the local police department said in a statement.

The victims were identified Monday night by their Ignite the Fire Ministry as Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm.

The ministry statement, reported by local outlet WSVN, confirmed the pair were en route to bring humanitarian aid to Jamaica.

Alexander Wurm is the founder of the ministry, which said he was dedicated "to empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean."

Video of the crash site posted online shows it is a lake in a residential area of the city. Damage to the property of at least one home is seen.

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed there were two fatalities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.