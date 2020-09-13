Weather News
Hurricane warnings in effect for parts of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally gathers strength
The tropical storm ramped up quickly as it moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
Air quality concerns may delay NFL game Sunday
Concerns mounted Sunday about the fate of NFL games scheduled to be played that could be impacted by smoke billowing into the atmosphere from the wildfires burning in California.
Rare sandstorm ransacks Turkish capital
Multiple injuries were reported after a sandstorm ripped through parts of northern Turkey on Saturday, an unusual occurrence for the region.
Haunting short film that captured extreme weather also chronicled World Trade Center's final hours
On Sept. 10, 2001, the world was about to change. The World Trade Center's hours were numbered and an artist captured what would become the iconic twin towers' last moments.
A look through history at Hamilton's hurricane
History's eye followed Alexander Hamilton to see him help find a nation and build a financial system still in use today. Here's a look at the hurricane that set him in on that historic course.
AccuWeather School: Does cold water boil faster than warm water?
The answer may seem obvious, but it is a fair question to ask since whether you actually save any time in the kitchen is still up for debate.
News / Weather News
Rare sandstorm ransacks Turkish capital
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 12, 2020 1:53 PM | Updated Sep. 13, 2020 3:13 PM
If you live in a desert or an arid region, you have seen giant walls of dust towering high into the sky. These massive dust storms are called haboobs.
Multiple injuries were reported after a sandstorm ripped through parts of northern Turkey on Saturday, an unusual occurrence for the region.
Areas across northern Turkey, including the capital city of Ankara, were plunged into darkness on Saturday afternoon as a sandstorm ripped through the region.
A weak storm system moving through Turkey helped to spark areas of showers and thunderstorms across parts of the country into Saturday afternoon. One storm that developed near Polatli, located in the north-central portion of the country, brought strong wind gusts to the region. This caused a sandstorm, or haboob, to develop.
Videos have emerged of the wall of dust enveloping a residential area in Polatli before heading to the northeast toward Ankara, the capitol city of Turkey.
The duststorm was followed by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Polatli.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
By about 3:00 p.m., local time, winds gusted to 37 km/h (23 mph) and the visibility dropped to 0.80 km (0.50 of a mile) in Ankara with the arrival of the leading edge of the duststorm. Videos showed the streets descending into darkness as the thick dust overtook the city.
According to a statement made by Vasip Sahin, governor of Ankara, on Twitter, at least six people have been injured due to flying objects in the gusty winds. He added that no evidence of deaths or damage to property have emerged as of Saturday afternoon, local time.
Tents used by seasonal workers were also blown away by the strong wind gusts, stated a local news report.
There were also reports of a few small fires due to lightning strikes in the region, but were quickly extinguished by firefighters on standby.
While this is typically the dry season for Ankara, sandstorms are unusual for the city due to the mountainous terrain to the north. Ankara typically reports a combined rainfall of 42.5 mm (1.67 inches) throughout the months of July, August and September.
Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of northern and western Turkey on Sunday as the storm system continues to meander over the region. Storms could once again kick up dust across the region.
By Monday, shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast to become more isolated.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo