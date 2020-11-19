Comments
Hide Comments
Top Stories
Hurricane
Tropical downpours could threaten hard-hit Central America
10 hours ago
Weather Forecasts
Phoenix has never seen a hot spell like this so late in the year before
9 hours ago
Winter Weather
Destructive 'weather apocalypse' causes chaos, knocks out power for more than 100,000
7 hours ago
Hurricane survivors are “warriors for each other”
Podcast: Forecasters keeping an eye on the tropics
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Get AccuWeather alerts as they happen with our browser notifications.
Notifications Enabled
Thanks! We’ll keep you informed.
News / Weather News
Previous daily coronavirus briefings Nov.10-Nov.16
Updated Nov. 19, 2020 6:30 PM