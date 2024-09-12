Los Angeles area rattled by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Many who felt the earthquake posted their experiences on social media, with some saying it was strong enough to knock things off shelves and walls.

An earthquake rattled some Los Angeles residents out of bed this morning. The U.S. Geological Service reports it was a 4.7 magnitude quake that struck at 7:28 a.m. PDT Thursday morning about 4 miles north of Malibu.

An aftershock of 2.8 magnitude was reported in the same area within minutes of the initial earthquake, and a third aftershock reaching 3.4 magnitude was reported a little more than an hour later, according to the USGS.

Woah! That one woke me up out of bed!

Things were falling off the walls and off shelves! -#Earthquake #LA #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/vfOamXbm58 — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) September 12, 2024

THAT Earthquake was quite the bumpy ride we just had here in LA. Hope everyone is ok — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 12, 2024

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California exactly one month ago, on Aug. 12. It happened at around 12:20 p.m. PDT, about two miles from the city of South Pasadena in Los Angeles County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Before that, a magnitude 4.6 struck near Malibu, California, on Feb. 9, 2024.

This story will continue to be updated