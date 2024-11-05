Hot car death: 1-year-old dies after being forgotten in vehicle

The baby was unintentionally left in the car by a family member, authorities say

Copied

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

A 1-year-old was found dead in a vehicle outside of a Florida middle school after a relative allegedly forgot to take the child to daycare, authorities say.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sherrif's office were called to South Sumter Middle School in Webster around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. In a media release, the sheriff's office said a family member forgot to leave the 15-month-old at daycare. The child was left unattended in a vehicle parked at the school and was later found deceased. Webster is about 50 miles West of Orlando. Temperatures in the city reached a high of 86 degrees Fahrenheit that day.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child,” the sheriff’s office said.

This devastating event marks the 37th child to lose their life in a hot car nationwide this year, well above last year's total of 29, according to Kids and Car Safety. On average, 37 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.

The highest number of deaths occurred in 2018 with 54 reports. Texas has the most child deaths from vehicular heatstroke in the United States, with 142 deaths since 1998. Florida is second with 110 deaths, and California is third with 56 deaths

The temperature inside a car parked in the sun rockets to dangerous levels in minutes. The rate at which temperatures rise the fastest occurs within the first 10 minutes.

Heatstroke can start when the body reaches a core temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Death can occur at 107 degrees. Because a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, a hot car can quickly become dangerous. Dogs left in cars face the same risk; their only way to cool down is through sweat glands on their paws or by panting.

Nationwide hot car deaths: A disturbing trend

Hot car deaths continue to be a pressing concern across the country. Since 1990, at least 1,122 children have lost their lives after being left in vehicles, according to KidsAndCarSafety.org. An additional 7,500 children have survived with varying degrees of injuries. Nearly 90% of these victims are 3 years old or younger.

President and Founder of Kids and Car Safety Janette Fennell shares her tips for keeping all your passengers safe during hot days.

Safety tips for parents and caregivers

Create simple habits to help keep your child safe.

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car:

Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

Open the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.).

Ask your childcare provider to call you immediately if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.

Make sure children cannot get into a parked car:

Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Never leave car keys within reach of children.

Use childproofing knob covers and door alarms to prevent children from exiting your home unnoticed.

Teach children to honk the horn or turn on hazard lights if they become stuck inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area carefully, even if they’re locked.

Kids and Car Safety has tracked hot vehicle deaths for years and is pushing automakers to add more technology to prevent them.

For more resources on preventing hot car deaths, visit the Kids and Car Safety website.