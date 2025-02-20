Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 10th time

The USGS said the 'fountaining' in the current eruption has not been seen in the volcano since 2020.

Copied

This lava fountain launched high into the dark night from the Halemaumau crater of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on Feb. 4. The lava was estimated to have launched over 250 feet into the air.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted for the 10th time Wednesday evening with spectacular lava fountains, about a week after the ninth episode ended, scientists said.

The United States Geological Survey said Thursday morning that researchers found "low-level fountaining (30-50 feet high)"coming from the north vent and is feeding a flow that is spreading the crater floor.

The USGS said the fountaining in the current eruption has not been seen in the volcano, called natively Halema'uma'u, since 2020.

"Each previous fountaining episode lasted from a few hours to over a week and has been accompanied by strong deflation of the summit region," the USGS said. "Pauses between the fountaining episodes have been marked by an immediate change from deflation to inflation as the magma chamber recharges and repressurizes.

The eruption happened in a closed portion of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and emitted high levels of volcanic gas, consisting of water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. Researchers said those were the primary hazards of concern.

The previous episode earlier this month lasted more than 22 hours with lava emerging from its north and south vents. Eruptions at the volcano had restarted in December.