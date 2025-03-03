Fiery pileup amid dust storm near Phoenix leaves 4 dead, several injured

A multi-vehicle collision near Phoenix, Arizona amid blowing dust and poor visibility resulted in four fatalities on Saturday, March 1.

(Photo credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety.)

A pileup on Interstate 10 over the weekend killed four people and injured several others. The accident, which happened near Tonopah - about 50 miles west of Phoenix - involved 12 vehicles including several semi trucks, a van, and a recreational vehicle towing a trailer, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Emergency responders transported two people in critical condition to the hospital. Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and five more people were treated and released.

Investigators say there was an initial collision, followed by one or more secondary collisions, which resulted in additional injuries and deaths. Blowing dust, which can significantly reduce visibility, may have played a crucial role in causing the incident.

WATCH: Warmer temps and dry winds are kicking up dust across the Phoenix metro. Little visibility on Loop 303 & Indian School Road right now. 🚨@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/phTiwahZoP — Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) March 1, 2025

The accident took place during dust storm advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Phoenix, with wind gusts up to 65 km/h (40 mph) contributing to reduced visibility. Traffic cameras show the storm moving in and visibility significantly hampered by dust.

Several vehicles caught fire after the accident, and the wind made it difficult for firefighters to douse flames. Eastbound I-10 was closed until 3:10 p.m. local time Sunday as crews cleared the scene and investigated the incident.

(Photo credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety.)

The names and identities of the four victims will not be released until all families have been notified.

ADOT wants to remind drivers to be careful during dust storms and pull over and wait if the conditions are too intense.