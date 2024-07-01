Dramatic rescue: Teen gets stuck in mud amid rising tide at California beach

An intense rescue unfolded on a California beach last Wednesday after a teenager became “significantly stuck” in the mud as the tide came in, officials said.

The Alameda Fire Department said it responded to a report of a teenager stuck in the mud at the beach next to the Encinal Boat Ramp in Alameda shortly after noon on Wednesday. Alameda Police Department officers were already on scene trying to free the teen from the mud as the water rose higher and higher.

"It was determined that the victim was significantly stuck in the mud with a rising tide," the fire department said. Rescuers used "a variety of methods" to try to free the teen.

Rescuers from the Alameda Fire Department and Alameda Police race the tide to try to free a teen stuck in the mud. (Image credit: Alameda Fire Deparment)

A video shared by the fire department shows officers and firefighters in the rising, waist-high water, with some diving below in an apparent effort to dig the teen free. The teen suddenly pops up, free of the mud.

The fire department said the teenager was removed from the water and transported to a hospital for observation.

TMX contributed to this report.