Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is prone to avalanches. Last year, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed when they were overcome by the rush of cascading snow in northern India.

Rescuers are seen carrying victims of an avalanche that killed at least seven tourists in northeastern India.

April 4 (UPI) -- At least seven tourists are dead and 20 injured after an avalanche in Sikkim, India, near the border with Tibet.

The Indian military attempted rescue operations but had to pause when another slide took place.

As many as six vehicles carrying about 30 tourists were traveling along the road between India's Sikkim state and Chinese-administered Tibet when they were hit by an avalanche, the army said.

Officials expressed early fears that as many as 70 people could have be trapped under the snow, but they later confirmed that all the missing passengers had been accounted for.

"All tourists and tourists vehicles have been accounted for. The rescue operation has been called off. Details of recovered tourists will be shared later," the NDRF said in a statement.

In this handout photo released by the Indian Army, soldiers clear snow from an avalanche near Nathu La mountain pass in India's Sikkim state, Tuesday, April, 4, 2023. (Indian Army via AP)

"Distressed by the avalanche Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I Hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region.