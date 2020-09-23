Weather News
October to begin with widespread Arctic outbreak across the Midwest
The weather pattern will flip and leave tens of millions shivering and many reaching for all things pumpkin spice in the eastern half of the country. And one forecaster says another menacing outcome could emerge from the upcoming changes.
Wildfire blotter: Smoke from Calif. wildfires may have killed more than 1,000 people
Smoke was so intense over California that it turned skies orange and made day look like night. But the overall impact of the smoke is far worse than just those scary images, one study says.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Big changes coming for New Year's Eve in NYC
The annual ball drop in Times Square has taken place every year since 1943, but that will change this year. Plus, a simple blood test could tell who’s most at risk of developing severe COVID-19.
10 essentials to keep in your bag this fall and winter
As cold weather sets in, you want to be prepared. Here are ten essential things to keep in your bag during fall and winter.
The best weather-resistant outdoor furniture
Weather-resistant outdoor furniture is designed to last through all seasons, from the UV rays in the summer to being water-proof and rust-resistant in the colder seasons. Here are our favorites on sale now.
AccuWeather School: The case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets
It may surprise you to learn that the sun only rises due east and sets due west on only two days throughout the entire year. AccuWeather School solves this case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets!
News / Weather News
Alaska: Final Chance for The Last Frontier
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Sep. 24, 2020 9:53 AM
Record temperatures and melting glaciers are changing Alaska right in front of the eyes of people who live and visit the state. AccuWeather's Jonathan Petramala was in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 8, to show how quickly the environment is changing.
Considered one of the most beautiful parts of the world, it’s also one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth. Average temperatures over the last 50 years have doubled that for the rest of the planet. Many residents are seeing this change occur right before their eyes. In 2019, AccuWeather’s award-winning reporter Jonathan Petramala traveled to the final frontier to help shed light on what is happening, why Alaska is considered “the canary in the coal mine” for the rest of the world, and how residents are coping.
The eight-part series, titled Alaska: Final Chance for The Last Frontier?, aired last year on the AccuWeather TV network and was available on AccuWeather.com. The series showcases Alaska’s beauty, as well as the challenge being faced by the land and the people who inhabit it, and was the winner of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2020 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award in the "Environment/Science - News Single Story or Series" category. Both Petramala and videographer Brandon Clement were recognized along with the AccuWeather TV network for their work on the series. Watch each installment of Alaska: Final Chance for The Last Frontier? in the video player above.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo