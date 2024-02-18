Springlike warmth to build over the South Central states this week

By midweek, a pronounced bulge in the jet stream will usher in dramatically warmer conditions from Texas to the central Plains. Highs are expected to rise between 30-40 degrees compared to the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will be on the rise this week across the southern Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A northward bulge in the jet stream across the center of the nation will usher in above-average warmth to states like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Feeling like spring

Daytime highs are projected to soar into the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit by midweek, a noticeable change from the 30s and 40s observed at the start of the weekend. Compared to the historical average for mid-February, the climbing temperatures this week will be between 10 and 20 degrees above typical values.

"Daytime temperatures across the south-central U.S. will rise anywhere between 30-45 degrees Fahrenheit from the start of the weekend to midweek," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Locations such as Dallas only rose to a high of 45 on Saturday, Feb. 17, compared to the date's historical average of 62 degrees. Even cooler to the north, residents in Oklahoma City did not even have a daytime high above the freezing mark as the weekend began. The wintertime chill will quickly fade in the coming days as both locations are forecast to rise into the middle 70s to lower 80s by Wednesday.

In addition to the influx of springlike temperatures, much of the Central region will remain largely dry for the first half of this week. A zone of high pressure will help to promote calm, mild conditions across the southern Plains, making for several days featuring prime weather for outdoor activities.

"High pressure over Texas will slowly slide off to the east over the Gulf Coast by midweek, allowing for a southerly flow to fill in across the region and enable warmer conditions," noted DaSilva.

A few records dating back nearly 30 years in Texas might be put in jeopardy on Wednesday, such as Lubbock and Midland. Both are forecast to have daytime highs with in a few degrees of the previous daily record.

How long will the warmth last?

During the latter half of the week, the pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream is expected to level out, which will cause the warmth to gradually recede across the South Central states. Many locations will have temperatures trending back down 10-15 degrees lower than midweek values.

However, the mild conditions will continue to grip areas farther south in Texas slightly longer than northern Texas into Oklahoma. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s will persist into late week for locations like Houston and Brownsville.

Temperatures may rise slightly again across the Central states over the weekend as another zone of high pressure anchors over the region, but highs may only rise by a few degrees.

