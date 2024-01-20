Persistent plume of moisture to ignite flooding risk across the South

A pattern shift across the Gulf Coast states this week will spark an expansive threat for flooding. Some locations are projected to collect over 4 inches of rain this week.

As we we enter the fourth week of January, weather patterns are shifting across the country. Here’s what you can expect.

A pattern change is on the way for the South Central and Southeastern states this week as waves of storms are projected to funnel in moisture across the region. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the extended stretch of wet weather and frequent downpours can result in areas of flash flooding and travel disruptions.

A southward dip in the jet stream will help to transport energy from the California coastline to the southern Plains later this weekend, sparking the initial wave of intense rainfall across Texas.

Wind gusts out of the south can pick up across the Plains by Sunday morning, reaching speeds of 30-40 mph at times across a large corridor from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis. While many locations across the northern Plains and Midwest will notice improvements with respect to daytime temperatures on Sunday compared to the start of the weekend, the wind can result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures nearly as low as they were on Saturday.

As this heavy rainfall event gets underway late Sunday, a very moist air mass will surge northward out of the Gulf and areas of the Plains that will remain near or below the freezing mark. This will likely contend with a potentially disruptive ice threat. Areas along the northern fringes of the storm from northeast Texas to parts of Illinois will be among some locations that observe an icy mixture as early as Sunday night.

Oklahoma City and St. Louis will be among some of the cities to face ice at the onset of the storm's arrival, then as temperatures rise during the start of the week, the subsequent waves of moisture will come in the form of plain rain.

Forecasters say that an expansive swath from central and eastern Texas to northern Georgia, western North Carolina and far southern West Virginia could observe between 2-4 inches of rainfall throughout the week.

Busy metro areas such as Houston can be among some of the areas to have relentless, stormy conditions for several days.

"Showers can begin to move into the Houston area by Sunday night, and a steadier rain can develop on Monday. By Monday afternoon, rain can be heavy at times, and there may be a risk for flooding across the area," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor.

From Sunday night to Thursday night, areas of southeastern Texas, including Houston, can pick up upwards of 4 inches of rain. This corridor of the heaviest rainfall totals is expected to extend through central Louisiana, central Mississippi, northwest Alabama and a portion of southwest Tennessee.

Some spots have already exceeded their typical monthly rainfall totals along the Gulf Coast, including Houston, Texas, Mobile, Alabama, and Tallahassee, Florida. As of Saturday, Houston Hobby Airport had already collected 4.22 inches of rain since the start of the year, exceeding the typical monthly rainfall of 4.09 inches. Although much of that rainfall was collected during the rainfall events in the first full week of January, any persistent rain on top of that could result in an elevated flood risk this week.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rainfall in the South this week is at 14 inches.

"One positive note to take from this event is that the rounds of rain may help with Mississippi River levels across the southern portion of the valley," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Extreme to exceptional drought levels have gripped parts of Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, Mississippi and western Tennessee since at least the summer months of 2023. Although drought conditions in this zone have become less widespread since last October, any event that brings persistent rainfall could help to improve levels.

