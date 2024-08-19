October-like chill for California, other parts of western US into this weekend

A dramatic cooldown is beginning and may be a shock to millions of people in the western United States following relentless hot weather this summer.

Copied

Even as wildfire dangers linger from Nevada into Idaho, temperatures will be dropping well below historical averages.

A big break from the summer heat is progressing inland to a large part of the western United States into this weekend that will feel like autumn, with some people reaching for long sleeves and jackets, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The chill will follow a storm that brought some cool air, clouds, showers and thunderstorms to part of the Northwest this past weekend.

"A more notable storm with a dip in the jet stream will barrel into Washington, Oregon and northern California into the upcoming weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

This new storm will usher in unseasonably cool conditions through Saturday and into Sunday in much of interior California, Oregon, Nevada, and parts of Idaho, Utah and Washington. Temperatures will be more on par with October, running 10-20 degrees below the historical average for late August.

“For example, Redding, California, will experience high temperatures that trend downward from the 90s F early this week to the 70s by Friday," Glenny said. "By Saturday morning, temperatures may dip to within a few degrees of their record low of 56, reached 18 years ago on the date in 2006. The record low for Sunday morning in the mid-50s may also be challenged."

The temperature swing will be dramatic, especially in areas where extreme heat has been the rule for much of the summer. Redding has been experiencing temperatures of 5 degrees above the historical average for the period since June 1. The city also set its all-time record high of 119 on July 6.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Las Vegas is forecast to have its first sub-100-degree high since mid-June later this week. Should highs be in the 90s for three or more days in a row, it would be the first time since May. The Nevada desert city has experienced a scorching summer with temperatures of 6.5 degrees above the historical average, including an all-time record high of 120 degrees set on July 7.

Along the immediate Pacific coast and portions of the Interstate 5 corridor, the cooldown will be less pronounced but still noticeable, as temperatures will briefly spike ahead of the drop, with many people from Seattle and Portland, Oregon, to San Francisco and Los Angeles noticing the cooling trend later this week.

As cool as the air gets near the ground, it will get even chillier at the level of the atmosphere where jets fly. That setup may allow an eruption of clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be locally heavy to severe. Where little rain falls, lightning strikes could ignite new wildfires, even with the cool conditions and higher humidity levels.

The cooler and more humid air should help ease the quick spread of wildfires and may assist in firefighting efforts, although gusty winds ahead of the cool storm may help fan the flames beforehand.

"Along with the chilly air will come the risk of frost in the normally colder locations," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said, "That would tend to be in the mountains and particularly the mountain valleys or high-elevation plateaus later this week."

A bit of snow is also in the offing for the high country of the central and southern Cascades from Friday night to Saturday morning. Hikers on the peaks in the region should be prepared for the cold and snow.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to near the freezing mark at Tahoe Valley, California, Friday night and Saturday night.

As a storm system pushes farther to the east, temperatures over the western third of the nation will trend upward once again later this weekend and next week.

It is possible that some coastal areas, especially the major cities along the I-5 zone of the California coast evolve into a heat wave due to offshore breezes.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.