NYC’s Pride March to be hot, humid on Sunday

Not only will it be quite steamy in the Big Apple as millions gather to celebrate Pride Month, but AccuWeather forecasters say there could also be a shower or thunderstorm around as well.

Spectators watch as revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This Sunday, the streets of New York City will be filled with bright colors and rainbow flags as millions of people come together to celebrate Pride Month. Attendees can expect a hot and humid day during the festivities.

The city’s annual pride parade has been held every year since 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots transformed the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States. AccuWeather forecasters are calling for the RealFeel® Temperature to be 87 degrees Fahrenheit by noon before it eventually peaks at 90 degrees around 2 p.m. EDT. Forecasters expect the actual temperature to reach a high of 80 degrees.

But Sunday’s event is expected to be average in terms of temperature when compared to past iterations of the parade. Over the 53 years since the first parade was held, the average high temperature was about 83 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 67 F, according to an AccuWeather analysis of National Weather Service data.

The highest recorded temperature on a day of the parade was 95 degrees Fahrenheit in 1983 while 1979’s parade was the coolest with a high of just 65 F.

Sunday’s event could get rain early on, with showers and thunderstorms forecast in the morning before giving way to clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. It wouldn’t be the first NYC pride parade that experienced rainfall, though. About 0.88 of an inch of rain fell on the day of the 1966 parade — the most recorded by the NWS — while AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting just 0.25 of an inch for this Sunday.

Last year’s parade was slightly hotter — a high of 89 degrees — and had no precipitation.

