Highways in the sky: Air taxis could soon slash NYC airport commutes to 10 minutes

The electric aircraft, called Midnight, is a piloted vertical takeoff and landing vehicle designed to carry four passengers and a pilot.

Copied

Imagine soaring over Manhattan’s gridlock and to the airport in a matter of minutes. Archer Aviation, in partnership with United Airlines, is developing a sprawling air taxi network in New York City to slash airport commutes to 5-15 minutes.

The future of commuting in New York could soon take off. Archer Aviation, in partnership with United Airlines, has announced plans to launch the city’s first air taxi network, aiming to transform airport commutes by reducing travel times from up to two hours by car to just 5–15 minutes by air. â

Flights will connect Manhattan with major airports such as JFK, LaGuardia and Newark, as well as regional hubs like Westchester County Airport, Teterboro Airport and Republic Airport.

(Photo credit: Archer Aviation)

“The New York region is home to three of the world’s preeminent airports, serving upwards of 150 million passengers annually. But the drive from Manhattan to any of these airports can be painful, taking one, sometimes two hours," Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer, said. "We want to change that by giving residents and visitors the option to complete trips in mere minutes."

An aerial view of the west side highway and Hudson River Park looking south toward lower manhattan on Nov. 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo credit: C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images)

The electric aircraft, called Midnight, is a piloted vertical takeoff and landing vehicle designed to carry four passengers and a pilot. Midnight can fly up to 100 miles at speeds reaching 150 mph. It uses tilt rotors to lift off and land vertically like a helicopter then shifts into forward flight like a traditional airplane.

(Photo credit: Archer Aviation)

Unlike traditional helicopters, Midnight has 12 smaller propellers for increased stability and built-in redundancies, allowing it to continue flying even if one engine fails. Its fixed wings also allow for gliding up to 20 miles in the event of power loss—an added layer of safety during potential weather disruptions. Midnight also produces less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter, Archer Aviation said in a news release.

(Photo credit: Archer Aviation)

Initially, the air taxi service will operate from existing helipads and airports, with plans to establish dedicated 'vertiports' in the future. Customers will be able to book flights as an add-on to their regular airline tickets or through Archer's app. While pricing for Archer’s air taxi flights hasn’t been finalized, a one-way seat on a Blade helicopter from Manhattan to JFK typically costs around $265.

Archer is still working with the FAA to get full certification for its Midnight aircraft—a key step before the company can officially launch passenger flights.

While the New York City launch date has not been specified, Archer plans to debut its air taxis commercially at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to Deadline. Archer’s planned network includes vertiports at Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood Park, USC, Santa Monica, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach and Van Nuys.